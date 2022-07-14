 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Libby

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Lincoln County Wednesday evening.

A 33-year-old man was riding a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle westbound along Highway 2 at about 9 p.m.

The man, a Libby resident, started to pass a pick-up truck near mile marker 71.5 in a no-pass zone, according to a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol. He passed on a left curve, lost control and slid about 260 feet with the motorcycle.

He was declared dead after about an hour of medical treatment.

No helmet was worn at the time of the crash, according to the press release. Alcohol and speed are both being investigated as suspected factors. Roads were bare and dry.

