A Montana man has died in a car accident in Glacier National Park.
Around midnight Wednesday, Glacier County dispatchers received a 911 call about a single-vehicle rollover on Two Medicine Road, according to Glacier National Park. Two Medicine Road enters the park from the east and leads to its Two Medicine Ranger Station.
First responders from several agencies arrived at the scene, where a 40-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead, according to the park.
Park spokesperson Lauren Alley said there were three people total in the car, all from the area. She said one other passenger was hospitalized, but the driver did not require advanced medical attention.
Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, and not all individuals were wearing seat belts, according to a Glacier National Park press release.
Alley said the victims' names should be available Thursday. Glacier expects to release more information about the accident pending further investigation.