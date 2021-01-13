Mountain wave rips into Missoula, topples trees

A wind storm on Wednesday morning toppled trees across streets in central Missoula as a National Weather Service sensor recorded gusts of 125 mph on Mount Sentinel.
Police and fire officials asked Missoulians to stay away from the vicinity of McLeod and Higgins avenues at noon due to falling trees. At least one massive evergreen had toppled near the intersection and several other trees appeared at risk of falling, according to Missoula Fire Department firefighter Casey Scott.
At least one car was crushed by a falling tree in that area. NorthWestern Energy crews were trying to turn off power where live wires had been broken by trees.
A rare weather phenomena called a mountain wave likely caused the damage in the University Neighborhood, according to NWS meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal
“It’s like in a stream, where you see water flowing over a rock to create a rapid, wind accelerates like that down a mountain crest,” Lukinbeal said. “What probably happened on Sentinel, is the wind accelerated coming down the mountain crest to the west, and slammed into the face of Sentinel. Thankfully it didn’t make it down the valley floor, or it would have done a lot more damage.”
Mountain waves differ from microbursts or straight-line waves, which have also toppled trees in the Missoula Valley. Those winds typically form as side effects of thunderstorms in warmer conditions.
On Tuesday, NWS meteorologists warned that 1 to 3 inches of rain could be soaking the Montana-Idaho border region. That would be followed by strong downslope winds lasting from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by gusty conditions across west-central and southwest Montana through Wednesday afternoon. Gusts of up greater than 50 mph were expected.
However, the winds should be dropping by Wednesday evening as the system moves to the east.
Conditions are different in the mountains across western Montana. The Flathead Avalanche Center in Hungry Horse issued Backcountry Avalanche Watch alerts on Wednesday for the Swan, Whitefish, and Flathead mountain ranges and Glacier National Park. Observers reported the new and extremely wet snow combined with high winds was overloading many slopes on top of very weak layers, resulting in long-running slides at lower-than-usual elevations.
Consult hflatheadavalanche.org/ or avalanche.org for more detailed information.