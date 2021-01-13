Mountain wave rips into Missoula, topples trees

A wind storm on Wednesday morning toppled trees across streets in central Missoula as a National Weather Service sensor recorded gusts of 125 mph on Mount Sentinel.

Police and fire officials asked Missoulians to stay away from the vicinity of McLeod and Higgins avenues at noon due to falling trees. At least one massive evergreen had toppled near the intersection and several other trees appeared at risk of falling, according to Missoula Fire Department firefighter Casey Scott.

At least one car was crushed by a falling tree in that area. NorthWestern Energy crews were trying to turn off power where live wires had been broken by trees.

A rare weather phenomena called a mountain wave likely caused the damage in the University Neighborhood, according to NWS meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal

“It’s like in a stream, where you see water flowing over a rock to create a rapid, wind accelerates like that down a mountain crest,” Lukinbeal said. “What probably happened on Sentinel, is the wind accelerated coming down the mountain crest to the west, and slammed into the face of Sentinel. Thankfully it didn’t make it down the valley floor, or it would have done a lot more damage.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}