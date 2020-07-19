Mountains' majesties: Montana's peaks define state

They are made up of two high ridges, each about 20 miles across. The northern stretch is within the boundaries of the Crow Reservation. Here the highest points, a little over 7,300 feet, descend gradually into lower timbered buttes. Ice caves and the 31,000-acre Pryor Mountain National Wild Horse Range highlight the southern part, where the summits top out over 8,700 feet. A dramatic plunge of 5,000 feet to a desert environment exists at the southernmost tip. This area is public ground.

An 8,500-foot high reef of limestone with sharp drop-offs makes up most of the west side. The eastern perimeter declines from wooded ridges to lower hills that are abruptly ended by the sheer walls of the Big Horn Canyon National Recreation Area, a place of reefs, mesas and deep canyons.

Western Montana’s Sapphire Mountains seemingly tower above the University of Montana campus, Mount Sentinel’s actual rise is only 5,158 feet. To the folks in Missoula, it is just UM’s mountain with the big M on it. But in the scheme of Montana geography, this big “hill” is the northernmost point of the Sapphire Range, an 85-mile-long massif that forms the eastern perimeter of the Bitterroot Valley. On the south, part of the Sapphires' boundary terminates with the East Fork of the Bitterroot River while the rest of the summits of the southern edge butt up against the Anaconda Range.