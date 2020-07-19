Mountains' majesties: Montana's peaks define state

Through their writings in the University of Montana's "This is Montana" series, longtime writers and photographers Rick and Susie Graetz celebrate the natural beauty and colorful history of Montana. Rick has been a UM faculty member since 2003 and Susie is the editor of UM’s Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone E Magazine. This essay focuses on Montana’s mountains.
Blue Mountain, in far Montana East of the Mountains and hard up against “the Dakota” state line is the highest mountain along Montana’s sunrise border. At 3,084 feet, it rises 800 feet above the surrounding prairie. It is a great place to see rattlesnakes as they come out of hibernation.
Glacier National Parks hold the summits that claim the greatest relief of all of Montana’s mountains. Many of the rises soar 6,000 feet above their bases. GNP holds only six peaks higher than 10,000 feet but is the relief that makes them seem so much higher. Mount Cleveland, Glacier’s loftiest point climbs almost 7,000 feet in less than 4 miles.
Southwest Montana’s mountains are by far the most mineralized in the state. A contact zone between sedimentary rocks and igneous — in this case mostly limestone and granite — allows for minerals such as gold, silver and copper to form. Bannack, Virginia City, Helena and Butte all grew from 1860-era mining camps scattered throughout the many ranges that dominate this huge swath of Montana.
Rising on Lewistown’s southern frontier, the Big Snowy Mountains feature ice caves and the some of the nation’s purest water. An artesian spring flowing through a limestone aquifer brings water to daylight via Big Spring Creek.
Mountains of the approximately 2.6-million-acre Bob Marshall Country including the Chinese Wall, Scapegoat, the Flathead Alps, the Sawtooth Range and the Swan Range are among the most historic and legendary in the state. Native Americans used its passes to “go to buffalo” on the prairie lands to the east, trappers plied its streams and rivers and early-day U.S. Forest Service rangers routinely used the earliest trails to patrol their domain. This is wilderness at its best! And through the cathedral hush of this wild land, one can almost hear the sounds of yesterday.
Red desert, ice caves and wild horses are symbols of a unique piece of Montana’s mountain country — the island-like Pryor Mountains of south-central Montana. From the Yellowstone River Valley these Pryors appear as hills when compared to the towering Beartooth Range 30 miles to the west. Looks are deceiving, though. Flying just beyond their flanks, especially along the east face, reveals a steep, rugged and high landscape.
Named after Nathaniel Pryor of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, the Pryors rise from the heart of traditional Crow Country. Still used for vision quests today, this treasured land contains sacred sites and ancestral burial grounds. So that these cultural and religious sights can be safeguarded, the segment of the mountains located on the Crow Indian Reservation is closed to nontribal members.
They are made up of two high ridges, each about 20 miles across. The northern stretch is within the boundaries of the Crow Reservation. Here the highest points, a little over 7,300 feet, descend gradually into lower timbered buttes. Ice caves and the 31,000-acre Pryor Mountain National Wild Horse Range highlight the southern part, where the summits top out over 8,700 feet. A dramatic plunge of 5,000 feet to a desert environment exists at the southernmost tip. This area is public ground.
An 8,500-foot high reef of limestone with sharp drop-offs makes up most of the west side. The eastern perimeter declines from wooded ridges to lower hills that are abruptly ended by the sheer walls of the Big Horn Canyon National Recreation Area, a place of reefs, mesas and deep canyons.
Western Montana’s Sapphire Mountains seemingly tower above the University of Montana campus, Mount Sentinel’s actual rise is only 5,158 feet. To the folks in Missoula, it is just UM’s mountain with the big M on it. But in the scheme of Montana geography, this big “hill” is the northernmost point of the Sapphire Range, an 85-mile-long massif that forms the eastern perimeter of the Bitterroot Valley. On the south, part of the Sapphires' boundary terminates with the East Fork of the Bitterroot River while the rest of the summits of the southern edge butt up against the Anaconda Range.
Upper Willow Creek and Rock Creek separate the Sapphires from the John Long Mountains on the east. The range is about 50 miles across at its widest points. By Montana standards, these mountains aren’t very high. None of the summits match the rugged Bitterroots off to the west. Many of its tops and ridgelines exceed 8,000 feet, and Kent Peak, at just a bit over 9,000 feet, is the tallest.
Welcome Creek Wilderness, a lower-elevation forest, was established in 1978. Situated in the northern end of the Sapphires, it extends east from the Bitterroot watershed divide to Rock Creek Canyon. Full of old-growth stands of lodgepole pine and a plentiful supply of wildlife, its highest point is 7,720-foot Welcome Peak. Thirty miles of trails encourage exploration of this wild country.
On Aug. 16, 1940, Secretary of Agriculture Henry A. Wallace designated the 950,000-acre Bob Marshall Wilderness, which was formed by combining three previously designated National Forest Primitive Areas — the South Fork, established in 1931; the Sun River, established in 1934; and Pentagon, established in 1933.
Boundaries of the original primitive areas seem to have been determined by hydrological divides. The South Fork of the Flathead, the Sun River and the Middle Fork of the Flathead are the three major drainages in the area. The Pentagon Primitive Area often was called the Big River Primitive Area, a name commonly given to the Middle Fork of the Flathead River.
The following is wording from the original Forest Service document recommending the designation of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area:
A great “back country” mountain and mountain-valley territory lying astride the Continental Divide in the Flathead and Lewis and Clark National Forests in western Montana…
“This area was one of the first in which 'Bob' Marshall made his explorations and hikes in this region. He was largely instrumental in its continuance in primitive condition. It is one of outstanding and well-known wilderness areas that was among the earliest designated. It conforms fully to the ideal conception of a wilderness area. A worthy monument, indeed, does it make to his memory.
"Appropriate favorable action is recommended to redesignate the existing areas into one wilderness area as indicated.”
Today we celebrate the entire Bob Marshall Country consisting of about 1.6 million acres of designated Wilderness — the Bob, Scapegoat and Great Bear and about 1 million acres of de facto wilderness.
Montana’s and the nation’s public lands — one of America’s greatest treasures and we need more!
