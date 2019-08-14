HAVRE — Teresa Stevenson is a military veteran who was studying agriculture last spring at Montana State University-Northern.
Even before she earned a degree, she got a raise working for Big Equipment, a Havre company that sells tractors and other agricultural implements.
“I’ve already bumped a pay bracket since just starting there,” said Stevenson, a senior last semester.
That bump in pay, often for students who come from families with lower incomes, is Northern’s success story, said Chancellor Greg Kegel, at the campus since 1972 when he started as a student. Some students graduate with jobs in the six figures, he said, and employers are beating down Northern’s doors to hire them.
“(But) I can’t make students just grow up out of the dirt,” Kegel said. “I’m trapped with the fact there’s less graduating (high school) students in the whole state of Montana.”
When a group of national researchers based at Harvard University studied economic mobility at institutions of higher education, Northern and Montana Tech tied for tops in Montana. Leaders from the Havre campus point to industry relationships, support for students, and the Montana culture as forces behind their success.
“Most of them come from a rural background. Most of them have learned the type of work ethic that every employer comes to love,” Kegel said of Northern's students.
He ticked off examples of that work ethic: Students show up on time. They say “thank you.” They work with peers without conflict.
Northern’s students get recruited by Caterpillar, GM, Ford Motor Co. and Washington Corp., among others. The campus, in turn, tries to entice high school students, and at a career fair last semester, potential recruits were testing out the latest farming and ranching equipment at a “rodeo” in the parking lot.
Terri Hildebrand, a botanist and faculty member at Northern, said the students who enroll haven’t always seen themselves as college material. Many come from Montana.
“We take those students that maybe never ever thought college was possible, and we make it possible,” Hildebrand said.
But the achievement the Hi-Line campus has seen doesn’t shield it from challenges plaguing other institutions of higher learning. Retention is low at 61%, and full-time enrollment slid 13%, from 1,156 in 2011 to 1,002 in 2019.
Kegel wishes people were more interested in the life-changing work Northern is doing for students than in enrollment, but students are tied to dollars.
“It still comes down to the buck. So I have to figure out ways to make it work,” Kegel said.
Northern isn’t recruiting the richest students, with 85% of the student body eligible for Pell grants. That compares to 41% across the Montana University System, according to data from the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.
“It means you’ve got added stress in everything that you’re doing,” Kegel said.
As at many campuses, administrators and faculty members at Northern tout their relationships with students and the attention they pay to specific needs. Anecdotes abound. For example, when Stevenson got pregnant, her professors told her to bring the baby to class.
The message from faculty? “We’ll take care of it so you can learn.”
Aryn LongKnife-Jake had dropped out of college and was scared to reapply after she nearly lost her foot and needed emergency surgery. At Northern to drop off a friend, she ran into the head of the Little River Institute, a program that supports Native American students.
“She said, ‘Hey, let’s get you in school.’” Erica McKeon-Hanson, project director for the Little River Institute, helped her get accepted right away and helped her get keys to a dorm room and mailbox.
“Oh, my gosh. I’m adulting,” Longknife-Jake thought to herself.
Across campuses, students and faculty share similar stories of making connections that help freshmen stay in school, in addition to instances where students become frustrated and leave.
At Northern, the Little River Institute in particular is showing quantifiable results for keeping students enrolled. Tutoring prevented LongKnife-Jake from dropping a class she wasn't sure she would pass.
Developed to help Native students stay in school and graduate, the Little River Institute started in 2015 with a $1.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s program for Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institutions, NASNTI.
Through the program, students receive professional tutoring and mentoring along with peer support. Additionally, faculty receive professional development and learn to be culturally responsive.
Prior to the launch of the Little River Institute, retention was 57% for Native students, and it hit 86% in 2019. Native students accounted for 12% of the total population at Northern prior to the program. In 2019, the figure reached 18%.
“We aim to be a family and a home for our American Indian students on this campus so that we find that connection, and we really are,” said McKeon-Hanson, project director.
Added Margarett Campbell, director of American Indian Education for the institute: “The reason our strategy works is we don’t do our retention work just from behind our desks. We get to know our students. It’s all about relationships.”
Hildebrand, the botanist, praised the professional development she and other faculty members have received, as well as the help for students. At the Little River Institute’s campus location, students can use a printer, for instance, and word is spreading across the student body and beyond the program’s target demographic.
“Students on campus now are recognizing it’s not just something for Native students. There’s lots of people that go there, and there’s lots of opportunities,” Hildebrand said.
Northern has been in the limelight for its diesel technology program, and its agriculture education is flashy because it brings the latest high tech ag equipment to the campus.
But the school also prepares students for careers in health care, conservation and education. Kegel, who is hungry to get the word out about Northern, said the school’s industry advisory boards have helped shape education to offer students career paths.
Bill Randall, a senior advisor at Washington Companies and diesel advisory board member at Northern, said graduates earn $40,000 to $50,000 as soon as they enter the workforce and can easily double their salaries as they move up the ladder.
“Specifically, we are interested in the program because of the severe shortage there is with diesel technicians throughout the country,” Randall said.
Northern not only gives students technical skills, he said it offers them business and management training.
Kegel knows Northern can turn out highly valuable students, but he needs more of them. He’s asking recruiters to reach farther, and he’s pursuing leads to help boost retention across the student body.
“I’m looking for every best practice I can find,” he said.
Kegel is also listening to students, who call him around Christmas after they graduate. He paraphrased one complaint about the education at Northern and the paychecks that follow: “The one thing we didn’t do is learn how to manage that type of money because we’ve never had that type of money.”
Northern started a financial management class in response, but it continues to tout on its website its ranking as No. 1 in economic mobility. Also on its website: “Earn more than other grads."