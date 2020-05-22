Music cheers up assisted living residents during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BIGFORK — Kirsten Wells approached the open window with a smile.

"Can I play some music for you?" she asked, her guitar slug around her neck.

Shirley Abraham, a resident of Rising Mountains Assisted Living in Bigfork nodded for her to proceed and sidled up to the screen to hear Wells better. As Wells strummed an upbeat tune, Abraham began to sing along. She even lifted her phone to the window so her son, who was on the line, could listen in, too.

"I could have walked up to their window and had a two minute conversation with them, but music touches them in a way that talking normally doesn't," Wells told the Daily Inter Lake. "You have emotional connections to music."

After the song concluded she was off to the next window — the residents had been alerted to her April 17 performance, and anyone who welcomed a bit of entertainment was asked to slide their window open. Some of the residents, like Abraham, came close to the screen to greet Wells and engage in her performance, while others simply sat back, relaxed and enjoyed the music. For many, it was a welcome break in the day, as Rising Mountains, like other assisted-living facilities in the valley, have limited visitors and changed the way social gatherings transpire within the building — think: hallway bingo — due to the coronavirus outbreak.