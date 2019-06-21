A black bear had to be tranquilized this morning, after letting himself into a Butler Creek residence and making himself at home.
The bear had somehow gotten into the house’s mudroom and locked himself inside, according to a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Deputies responded to the call at 5:45 a.m.
Realizing he was unable to get out, “the bear began ripping the room apart,” the Facebook post said.
The bear eventually gave up trying to force his way out and climbed onto the top shelf of a closet and fell asleep.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived and knocked on the window to try and rouse the animal, who “was not the least bit impressed” and simply yawned. The deputies got the mudroom door open to try and draw the bear out, but he still showed no interest in leaving, according to the post.
Eventually, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks came with tranquilizers and relocated the bear.
The Sheriff’s Office wrapped up its Facebook post with a reminder for homeowners to lock their doors, while commenters focused on the quality of shelf that would hold a bear.
“Let's all give props where it's due — that shelf builder needs a raise,” Nick McAtee wrote.
- This story will be updated.