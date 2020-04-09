National Bison Range closes

The National Bison Range is closed until further notice, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Thursday.
The 18,800-acre Bison Range, located about an hour north of Missoula, draws tens of thousands of visitors each year and is sometimes called the “Crown Jewel of the National Wildlife System.” Its main attraction, a 19-mile tour road for wildlife viewing, is typically open May through October.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fish and Wildlife Service previously closed the Bison Range’s Visitor Center and vault toilets, but a shorter tour road and day-use picnic area remained open until Thursday, when the agency announced that it would close the refuge entirely “to ensure the health and safety of our visitors and employees in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the large increase in visitation experienced at the refuge in recent days that was precluding effective social distancing.”
In its press release, the agency stated that this closure was supported by Gov. Steve Bullock, Lake County and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, who have recently restricted recreation on nearby tribal lands to prevent crowding and curb the spread of the virus. Glacier and Yellowstone national parks and public facilities in national forests have also been closed in recent weeks.
A reopening date has not been determined. “In order to ensure quality care for the bison and our facilities, some refuge staff will continue to work on site,” the service’s press release stated.
