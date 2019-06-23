The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is preparing two detailed plans to guide operations for the National Bison Range Complex — one for the Bison Range itself, and one for the complex’s other units.
The process, known as a comprehensive conservation plan, covers goals and management practices for the next 15 years.
The plan for the Bison Range was mandated by a 2017 legal settlement between Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The planning process typically takes three to five years. But the Fish and Wildlife Service, citing guidance from the Trump administration, set a completion timetable of about two years — although that's since been extended.
The two-year timetable drew deep concern from PEER and some of its co-plaintiffs who were former Fish and Wildlife Service employees. They predicted that the time frame would be too short to produce a quality document — and that the final product might be vulnerable to still more lawsuits.
Jeff King, the former top employee at the refuge complex, believed that completing two plans simultaneously, and an environmental impact statement for the Bison Range, would unduly burden refuge staff. Other Fish and Wildlife Service staff, however, have stressed their commitment to producing quality documents.
The new deadline is Nov. 30. The plan for the complex’s other units will be accompanied by an environmental assessment. That’s slated for completion by March 15, 2020.
The Bison Range’s draft comprehensive conservation plan states that the Fish and Wildlife Service could enter into annual funding agreements with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, but does not address the possibility of placing the Bison Range in trust for them. Tribal attorney Brian Upton has explained that the tribes’ pursuit of that goal is entirely separate from the planning process.
For more information, visit fws.gov/mountain-prairie/refuges/nbrc.php.