In Montana, 380,441 people were affected in the data breach by Equifax, according to the Montana Department of Justice. The company agreed to a $600 million settlement earlier this week for exposing people's personal information including Social Security numbers.

To see if you are eligible for free credit monitoring, reimbursement for time lost due to identity theft, or other support from the settlement, go to this link. Plug in your last name and last six digits of your Social Security number: https://eligibility.equifaxbreachsettlement.com/en/eligibility