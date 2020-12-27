Montana lawmakers to look at how prisons affect legislative districts

State Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, D-Missoula, is working with the Prison Policy Initiative on a bill that will ask Montana’s 2020 Districting and Apportionment Commission to follow state law when drawing the boundaries of congressional and legislative districts this year. The district was previously held by Rep. Gordon Pierson, D-Deer Lodge, who lost a State Senate write-in campaign this year. When Tenenbaum first started talking about proposing the bill, his Democratic colleagues suggested not bringing the bill because they feared it would make a Democratic district more Republican.

“For me it’s a question of fairness and what’s right is right and it’s just a matter of following Montana law,” Tenenbaum said. “I don’t have any idea as to how this would affect the political balance between the two parties, and frankly I don’t really care. For me this is an issue that affects everyday Montanans. (A)s prisons grow ... the towns that host them gain extra political power at the expense of everyone else.”