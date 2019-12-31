A second homicide charge has been hanging over suspected shooter Johnathan Albert Bertsch since Julie Blanchard, one of four victims in back-to-back shootings in March, died from complications from her gunshot wounds in June.
Missoula County prosecutors this week charged Bertsch, who was 28 when he was arrested, with deliberate homicide in the death of the 52-year-old Blanchard. The homicide charge, filed on Monday, is Bertsch's second in the case, the first accounting for the death of 28-year-old Shelley Hays, shot in the same incident.
Casey Blanchard, Julie's son and another victim in the shootings, said Tuesday he was glad to see the charge filed.
"Definitely better about it," he said on the progress of the case after Monday's filing. "It's just a long process, for sure."
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer also was wounded in the shootings that night; both he and Casey Blanchard continue to recover from grievous injuries.
Regional chief public defender Jennifer Streano did not immediately return a voicemail message seeking comment on the new filings.
Documents filed by the Missoula County Attorney's Office also shed new light on what may have sparked the shooting spree that rocked the statewide law enforcement and western Montana communities on March 14 and 15.
The shootings began on Expressway shortly after 11 p.m. on March 14. Julie Blanchard had called 911 after she had been shot multiple times, reporting a white SUV had followed her vehicle, carrying her son, Casey Blanchard, and his friend, Hays, from a bar at the Wye. The driver of the white SUV began flashing his lights and then fired on the Blanchards' vehicle before driving away, Julie Blanchard told police.
New documents filed by the Missoula County Attorney's Office state law enforcement reviewed security footage from Marvin's Tavern. Bertsch had arrived to speak with his father, while Julie Blanchard arrived to give her son and Hays a ride home.
You have free articles remaining.
The two parties left at approximately the same time.
"Before leaving the parking lot, the red pickup driven by Julie briefly stopped and emitted an extremely large and dense cloud of diesel exhaust," prosecutors wrote in Bertsch's new charging documents. "After the cloud of diesel exhaust enveloped the vehicle driven by Johnathan, he abruptly pulled out and followed the pickup."
Search warrant documents filed by law enforcement since the shooting have shown Bertsch was already carrying two AR-15 style rifles and a .45-caliber handgun in his vehicle that night. After he was arrested law enforcement found one rifle with 30 rounds of 5.56 ammunition in the magazine, another with 11 .450 rounds, while the handgun still had 11 rounds in the magazine, according to documents filed by the Missoula Police Department.
Before his capture, Bertsch's father told law enforcement his son typically carried a handgun and rifle in the SUV.
When police responded to the shooting on March 14, Hays was declared dead at the scene. Casey Blanchard had been shot eight times. Law enforcement sprawled out into the county in search of the white SUV. Palmer was first find the vehicle, parked on Highway 93 near Evaro about an hour after the first shooting.
Upon relaying over the radio he had found the vehicle, Palmer immediately notified dispatch he was under fire. He suffered gunshot wounds to the head, face and neck. Law enforcement has referred in court documents to the second shooting as an ambush.
Bertsch was arrested not far from the second shooting scene six hours later.
Julie Blanchard was recovering at a hospital in Washington when she died. The Chelan County coroner's office ruled the death a homicide, due to complications from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper limbs and torso.
In December, Bertsch was scheduled for an August 2020 trial. After this week's filing, he faces two counts of deliberate homicide and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide.