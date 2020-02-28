New rules for nonresident boaters, anglers in 2020

Nonresident boaters and anglers will see fee and rule changes take effect in 2020.

The rules were enacted by the 2019 Montana Legislature as part of its overhaul of funding for Montana's aquatic invasive species prevention program. Nonresident anglers will still have to purchase an Angler Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Pass, included in the cost of their fishing license, but the fee has been reduced from $15 to $7.50, and nonresident youth under 16 are exempt.

Starting this year, nonresidents will have to purchase a Vessel AIS Prevention Pass before launching a watercraft registered outside Montana in state waters. The fee is $30 for motorboats and $10 for nonmotorized watercraft, including rafts, kayaks, drift boats, catamarans and sailboats. This pass expires Dec. 31 and cannot be transferred between vessels. Nonresidents can purchase a pass at any Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks office or on the agency's website, fwp.mt.gov. An electronic or paper receipt can be used as proof of purchase.

All watercraft entering Montana from out of state must be inspected for aquatic invasive species before launching, and anyone transporting watercraft must stop at all open watercraft inspection stations they encounter. Visit cleandraindrymt.com for more information.

