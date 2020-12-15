New state selenium rule could limit Canadian coal mining

New Montana water-quality standards could have a big impact on Canadian plans to mine coal in river drainages just north of the British Columbia border.

On Friday, the state Board of Environmental Review approved limits for how much selenium can flow into Lake Koocanusa, which extends across the U.S.-Canada border in Lincoln County. The substance is vital to many species in tiny amounts, but becomes toxic in slightly greater concentrations.

It is a byproduct of coal mining, and mining operations in the Elk and Fording river drainages of British Columbia have been sending significant amounts of the element downstream into the United States. Currently, Teck Resources Ltd. is proposing expanding one of its operations on the Fording River into what would be Canada’s largest mountaintop-removal coal mine.

Excessive amounts of selenium have been found to cause deformities in many fish species and other aquatic life. The Koocanusa reservoir behind Libby Dam has popular concentrations of rainbow trout, kokanee salmon and federally protected bull trout that are at risk from selenium loads.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}