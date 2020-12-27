New study shows hazardous Blackfoot piers can go

MILLTOWN - An immovable object theoretically offsets an irresistible force, but in life, the force usually wins.

So appears the status of two concrete bridge piers constricting the mouth the Blackfoot River that have resisted more than a decade of efforts to remove them along with other manufactured hazards at its confluence with the Clark Fork River. Last week, Montana environmental and transportation officials announced a breakthrough that should finally get those blocks out of the water.

“I think there were 55 people on the call,” Montana Natural Resource Damage Program restoration program chief Doug Martin said of the final discussions. “It was typical Milltown – an obstacle came up in front of this project and everyone came together to get through it. It’s perseverance, trying to make this project as best it can be. This was the last loose end of the Milltown reconstruction.”

The pier problem dates back to 2006, when the threat that toxic heavy metals from a century-old deposit of mine tailings would ruin drinking water supplies prompted the removal of Milltown Dam. The little dam created a shallow reservoir over the confluence of the two rivers. In 1908, a catastrophic flood sluiced millions of tons of mine waste laced with arsenic and other hazardous materials all the way from Butte and Anaconda’s smelters to Milltown.