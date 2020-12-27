New study shows hazardous Blackfoot piers can go

MILLTOWN - An immovable object theoretically offsets an irresistible force, but in life, the force usually wins.
So appears the status of two concrete bridge piers constricting the mouth the Blackfoot River that have resisted more than a decade of efforts to remove them along with other manufactured hazards at its confluence with the Clark Fork River. Last week, Montana environmental and transportation officials announced a breakthrough that should finally get those blocks out of the water.
“I think there were 55 people on the call,” Montana Natural Resource Damage Program restoration program chief Doug Martin said of the final discussions. “It was typical Milltown – an obstacle came up in front of this project and everyone came together to get through it. It’s perseverance, trying to make this project as best it can be. This was the last loose end of the Milltown reconstruction.”
The pier problem dates back to 2006, when the threat that toxic heavy metals from a century-old deposit of mine tailings would ruin drinking water supplies prompted the removal of Milltown Dam. The little dam created a shallow reservoir over the confluence of the two rivers. In 1908, a catastrophic flood sluiced millions of tons of mine waste laced with arsenic and other hazardous materials all the way from Butte and Anaconda’s smelters to Milltown.
The Upper Clark Fork River became one of the nation’s geographically largest Superfund clean-up sites. Restoration involved draining the reservoir, excavating and hauling away the toxic sludge, reconstructing channels and floodplains for the two rivers, and removing the earthen dam.
One part of that massive undertaking was replacing the two Interstate 90 freeway bridges crossing the Blackfoot at Milltown. The original freeway piers supporting them were reinforced for a switch from slow-moving reservoir water to faster river current. But while that worked for holding up a motor vehicle roadway, the resulting square-faced blocks seriously screwed up the Blackfoot.
This created two separate problems. The piers created a vicious hydraulic, or churning rapid, just upstream of the new Milltown State Park. Local safety officials floated a test dummy past the piers during 2014’s spring runoff. It got sucked into the hydraulic and wasn’t found for months. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks imposed a recreation safety closure on the Blackfoot’s mouth for several subsequent springs.
But the piers also stood just downstream of a railroad bridge owned by Montana Rail Link. And MRL engineers worried that their bridge’s structure might be undermined if the big freeway piers got replaced. One study showed the pier removal would speed up the river current enough to put the train bridge at risk.
“That initial analysis was done with older hydraulic analysis methods,” said Dwane Kailey, highway and engineering administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation. A newer, more complex study produced a more comprehensive picture of the river.
“What’s happening when you remove the piers, the water velocity goes way up,” Kailey said. “Imagine the water like a belt sander on a piece of wood. You turn up the speed, you strip more wood away, or in this case, more river bottom.”
The old analysis just looked at water speed. The new model showed both speed and water pressure. Kailey used the Arnold Schwarzenegger/Danny DeVito movie “Twins” to explain.
“In the old model with the piers in the river, it’s like having Arnold Schwarzenegger’s arm pushing down on the sander,” he said. “But the new model shows that once the piers are removed, the water level drops substantially and decreases the amount of pressure on the river bottom. It’s like pulling Schwarzenegger’s arm off and putting Danny DiVito’s arm there.”
To further allay MRL’s concerns, MDT had the new study peer-reviewed by outside scientists to confirm the results. Kailey said some reinforcement still needs to be done on the railroad bridge, but the cost of the project has dropped from “double-digit millions to single-digit millions.”
And that means those two freeway piers, which now sit useless since I-90 got new spans across the Blackfoot last spring, can come out. Kailey said the current work plan has the railroad bridge mitigation done next year, with the piers removed in 2022.
The Missoula-based Clark Fork Coalition has spent most of its 30-plus years of existence focusing efforts on restoring the river to ecological and public health. CFC Executive Director Karen Knudsen said the bridge pier controversy left an otherwise successful dam removal with a black eye.
“Their removal is the last piece to the return of the Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers to a pure, free-flowing state,” Knudsen said. “It eliminates a safety hazard to the recreating public. What a terrific way to finish out the Milltown project and close out a crazy year.”