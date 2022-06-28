New UM study finds microplastics increasing in Flathead Lake

Even the wind passing can carry harmful microplastics into Flathead Lake, according to a new study by the University of Montana Flathead Biological Station.

Through routes like river runoff or simply washing your clothes, microplastics are accumulating in water, creating a toxic threat toward humans and ecosystems. Experts say the situation, which is a global issue, is concerning.

“Plastics are falling out of the sky, but the sky has not fallen yet,” said Jim Elser, Flathead Lake Biological Station director. “Microplastics are everywhere. It’s hard to function in society without coming into contact or using them.”

Microplastics are tiny, microscopic pieces of plastic used in commercial products like soap or broken down from larger plastic pieces. First publicized after researchers found microplastics in seafood, the issue has been discovered in most places humans live.

Since 2018, visiting research professor Dr. Xiong Xiong, from the Chinese Academy of Science Institute of Hydrobiology, teamed up with UM researchers to find where microplastics accumulated the most in Flathead Lake.

“It looks quite clean, but if this clean lake is suffering from plastics, I want to check that,” Xiong said in a press release at the start of his study four years ago. “People think (plastic pollution) is more serious in the ocean, but many people live inland, and we need the freshwater. It may affect our daily life more directly than the plastic in the ocean.”

Scientists have found microplastics in a majority of ocean samples across the world. High levels of the particles can damage or kill human cells, and can be ingested through someone’s natural environment, or from eating animals contaminated with the plastics.

Researchers have known about plastics in the lake for years, but the study was the first time they identified where the substances are coming from. Using 12 data sites across the lake, the study found Flathead Lake had similar levels of microplastics as other rural lakes.

And Flathead Lake is not the only location in Montana that has microplastics, as the particles are floating through the earth’s atmosphere. The university study used two buckets that collected either dry deposition of the particles (in the earth), or plastics coming through rain and snow.

While dry deposition peaked in the fall, some particles were found in the spring and summer as well. Wet deposition mostly happened in winter, and came through snowfall.

Elser also said small towns surrounding the lake and intensive shoreline use contribute to microplastics through pollution. Trash and litter can be carried in a stream or river, slowly breaking into pieces of plastic too small to see with the naked eye.

Maybe a less obvious source of microplastics is people’s clothes. Many synthetic fabrics use plastic, some of which breaks off in a laundry machine and flows into a water system, according to the study.

Some of the most concentrated areas of plastics hug more populated places like Polson or Bigfork.

Elser said the problem overall is caused by the sheer amount of plastics Americans use. The U.S. generated more than 35 million tons of plastic waste in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency — the most per capita in the world.

Elser pointed out that Flathead Lake’s plastic levels are not as bad as other places. Xiong produced a similar microplastic study in China's Yangtze river, which yielded much higher levels — the bigger the city, the more microplastics.

There is not a clear path to getting rid of microplastics, but Elser recommended people should try and cut down their plastic use in general. The problem is that supply chains and producers often use plastics during the production process, even if the final product is non-plastic.

Elser said some businesses have made progress on limiting the release of microplastics. Some laundry units, for example, are built with water filters that can keep microplastics from escaping. But while awareness is growing, Elser said plastic will continue to build in small amounts at Flathead Lake.

“Once it degrades, and we can't see it, it still exists,” Elser said.

