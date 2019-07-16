{{featured_button_text}}
Mark Sinclair

KALISPELL — Glacier National Park officials say there has been no sign of a 66-year-old man who's been missing for over a week, and the trail where he was last seen is closed because of grizzly bear activity.

Mark Sinclair of Whitefish was last seen on the Highline Trail on July 8 after leaving a vehicle with a dog inside at the Logan Pass parking lot. Searchers on the ground and in the air have turned up no clues about his disappearance.

Park officials said in a statement Tuesday that searchers plan to suspend ground-search efforts this week unless something substantive is discovered.

The Highline Trail has been temporarily closed after a young grizzly bear charged visitors and wandered close to search teams this weekend.

Park spokeswoman Lauren Alley says there is no evidence that Sinclair was attacked by a bear.

