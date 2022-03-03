No more cutting corners: Online map access just got easier

To hike the fabled Floral Park Traverse in Glacier National Park you start on the Logan Pass Quadrangle map.

Then you swap in the Mount Cannon 7.5-minute series topographic map for the off-trail bit through the Sperry Glacier basin. To get out of the basin, you need the Lake McDonald East quadrangle, unless you want to catch the view from Mount Edwards. Then you better have the Mount Jackson quad.

Oh, and if you’re doing this in the fog, and hoping for compass bearings, remember that the 1968 magnetic north declination was 20 degrees east. In 2021, that’s shifted to 13 degrees east, due to changes in the Earth’s magnetic field. Then the National Centers for Environmental Information has a great calculation tool to see how that’s changed all over the country at ncie.noaa.gov.

Or … you can map the whole trip on one handy, customized page with the new USGS topoBuilder Tool.

“Doesn’t that just happen all the time?” Ariel Doumbouya laughed as she considered the corner-clashing history of close-scale maps. The cartographic products leader for the U.S. Geological Survey’s topoBuilder application said the new online service announced last week has already been swarmed with users.

“What’s different about the app is its ability to center where you want, and use the best available national map data,” Doumbouya said. “You can pick the traditional 7.5-minute quadrangle, or use a custom setting.”

You can also choose to add or delete roads and trails, structures, hydrological features and a variety of other details on your personal map. You can even draw in your own routes, such as your best guess about how to attempt the Floral Park Traverse.

For the record, the Floral Park Traverse is a mountaineer’s unofficial passage with no National Park Service oversight or development. Many get lost attempting it, and some have died. Regardless whether you stitch together old paper maps, use the new USGS service or attempt to get a GPS signal on your phone while trying to find Comeau Pass – give this endeavor the respect and risk consideration it is due.

And give topoBuilder some close attention as well. The app has three settings for “contour smoothing” that let the user choose high, medium or low detail adjustment. Counter-intuitively, high smoothing means fewer marks on the map – making it suitable for casual use and a general lay of the land.

Low smoothing leaves everything in, including geologic features, landslides (when known) and manmade features such as canals or power lines. It gets used by surveyors and other professionals who need an extremely specific understanding of the terrain they’re studying.

The medium smoothing setting best matches what users of the traditional paper 7.5-minute maps have grown familiar with. It’s fine for route-finding, geo-caching and orienteering.

Users can add their own corners as well. One feature of the new system allows specially defined boundaries. So you can create a map of a particular county or similar jurisdiction, from a file of available survey data. Other more random shapes are possible too.

TopoBuilder covers the entire United States, including Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Territories (Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands and U.S. Virgin Islands). That’s a major advancement from the popular map-making service in many public libraries around the state, which usually only have database plots for Montana and Idaho on hand. Most of those databases draw from that 1968 baseline.

Nevertheless, Missoula Public Library staff say their Terrain Navigator program is one of the most popular services in the reference department – especially during summer hiking and fall hunting seasons. Users can look up the old quadrangles by name, and then zoom in or out to define the particular place they're exploring. A few more clicks, and the result gets printed on 11x17 regular or waterproof paper. The cost is $2 for regular paper and $3 for waterproof.

Doumbouya said steady improvements in the USGS mapping software over the past decade have allowed the agency to boost both the customizability and production. Once someone defines the map they want using the app, they can send a request to USGS and receive a free, printed hard copy within about five days.

The USGS service is also going out to third-party mapping companies such as Missoula-based onXmaps, which converts the topological data for use on smartphones and other handheld navigation devices.

Over the next six months, Doumbouya hopes users will provide feedback on how well the service works. For example, do they like to download a digital version as a PDF or TIF file? How much interest is there for maps at 1:100,000 scale, rather than the 7.5-minute’s 1:24,000 scale? How easy is the app to use?

“My favorite thing about topoBuilder is you do not need to have any specialized software or skills to use this,” Doumbouya said. “No matter who you are or what your purpose is, you can build a map. We want this to be for everybody.”

