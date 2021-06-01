Nurses walk off job, others filling shifts in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Hundreds of nurses at Logan Health in Kalispell, Montana began a three-day strike Tuesday over demands for better wages and working conditions.
More than 100 nurses who were scheduled to work during the strike said they would still work their shifts, the Daily Inter Lake reported.
Meanwhile, nurses who oppose the union said they were gathering signatures to hold a vote to end the nurses' relationship with the Service Employees International Union.
The group called Nurses and Community Unite said it will be filing for a decertification election with the National Labor Relations Board to sever ties with the SEIU.
"Not only has the SEIU failed to get a contract, they have created a hostile and divisive work environment," said Shelly Olbert, a registered nurse and spokesperson for Nurses and Community Unite.
Throughout the pandemic, members of SEIU did not receive hazard pay increases and other benefits that staffers in other departments received, the anti-union group said.
The group said more than 40% of Logan Health nurses have signed a petition for a decertification election, more than the 30% needed.
The union has been seeking increased staffing, improved wages and benefits and a voice for nurses in staffing decisions, including more warning when their schedules change. The bargaining began 19 months ago.
SEIU has accused Logan Health management of working to weaken the nurses' resolve to stand together as a union. Records on file with the National Labor Relations Board show two open cases filed by SEIU against Logan Health.
The NLRB is investigating the "retaliatory termination of a union nurse," and the union has filed more than 10 other unfair labor practice accusations against Logan Health for "union-busting efforts," the union said in a statement last week.
On Tuesday, Logan Health President and CEO Dr. Craig Lambrecht said the hospital has heard reports of bullying and intimidation of nurses who have chosen to cross the picket line. He declined to elaborate.