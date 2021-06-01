Nurses walk off job, others filling shifts in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Hundreds of nurses at Logan Health in Kalispell, Montana began a three-day strike Tuesday over demands for better wages and working conditions.

More than 100 nurses who were scheduled to work during the strike said they would still work their shifts, the Daily Inter Lake reported.

Meanwhile, nurses who oppose the union said they were gathering signatures to hold a vote to end the nurses' relationship with the Service Employees International Union.

The group called Nurses and Community Unite said it will be filing for a decertification election with the National Labor Relations Board to sever ties with the SEIU.

"Not only has the SEIU failed to get a contract, they have created a hostile and divisive work environment," said Shelly Olbert, a registered nurse and spokesperson for Nurses and Community Unite.

Throughout the pandemic, members of SEIU did not receive hazard pay increases and other benefits that staffers in other departments received, the anti-union group said.