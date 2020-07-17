NW Montana land deals may protect big swath of wildlife habitat

Not one, but two major land deals could expand wildlife habitat northwest of Kalispell this year.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has started a scoping process on its 100,000-acre Lost Trail project northwest of Little Bitterroot Lake, with public comments due April 6. If it gets the green light, the federal agency will apply for Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants to buy conservation easements on the land.
And on Wednesday, the Trust For Public Lands announced its intention to protect another 130,000 acres of Southern Pine Plantations timberland through a partnership with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Most of those acres surround the chain of McGregor, Thompson, Crystal and Loon lakes to the southwest of Little Bitterroot Lake. That deal will go through public review for possible LWCF funding later this year.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service project is called the Lost Trail Conservation Easement. The Trust For Public Lands/FWP proposal is known as the Montana Great Outdoors Project. Most of the property in both projects is owned by Southern Pine Plantations, with about 30,000 acres private ranches and smaller holdings mixed in. Those private landowners will be invited to participate in the conservation easement purchases if they are interested.
“The opportunity to protect this property completes the connectivity of previous conservation efforts and would ensure permanent public access to a highly used recreational corridor,” TPL Northern Rockies Director Dick Dolan said in a press release this week. “It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish said that when combined with a past series of conservation easements and habitat projects, the area would have roughly 300,000 acres of protected wildlife corridors connecting Glacier National Park to parts of the Flathead and Kootenai national forests.
“That really creates an intact landscape of forest lands,” Tabish said on Wednesday. “And Idaho has a bunch of similar conservation lands on the other side of the border there.”
Southern Pines Plantations bought the land from Weyerhaeuser Corp. earlier this year. Weyerhaeuser in turn got it from the former Plum Creek Timber Co., which once dominated private timberland in northwest Montana. About 310,000 acres of Plum Creek’s property moved into public or conservation hands in 2010 through the Montana Legacy Project.
“The announcement of the sale of Weyerhaeuser's Montana lands was a crushing blow to the citizens of Lincoln County and left us wondering what could become of these core recreational lands and our timber-based economy,” Lincoln County Commissioner Mark Peck said. “The willingness of SPP (Southern Pine Plantations) to work with TPL (Trust for Public Lands) is a win-win solution and a wonderful opportunity for the residents of northwest Montana.”
Both the federal and TPL conservation easement plans include provisions allowing continued logging on the property. They will also allow public access for hunting and recreation, but not for other kinds of development. The land will remain in private ownership and continue to pay local property taxes.
Between 2004 and 2019, state and federal projects in the area protected almost 216,000 acres around the intersection of Flathead, Lincoln and Sanders counties. Idaho has protected another 100,000 acres across the border.
