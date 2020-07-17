NW Montana land deals may protect big swath of wildlife habitat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not one, but two major land deals could expand wildlife habitat northwest of Kalispell this year.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has started a scoping process on its 100,000-acre Lost Trail project northwest of Little Bitterroot Lake, with public comments due April 6. If it gets the green light, the federal agency will apply for Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants to buy conservation easements on the land.

And on Wednesday, the Trust For Public Lands announced its intention to protect another 130,000 acres of Southern Pine Plantations timberland through a partnership with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Most of those acres surround the chain of McGregor, Thompson, Crystal and Loon lakes to the southwest of Little Bitterroot Lake. That deal will go through public review for possible LWCF funding later this year.