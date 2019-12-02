Students were back in class by second period Monday morning after the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and school officials cleared Bigfork High School in response to a bomb threat made earlier that morning.
Flathead County Undersheriff Wayne DuBois said a bomb threat was directed at the school around 7:22 a.m. Monday. The school was evacuated after the Sheriff's Office notified the public via social media of an "active situation" at the high school. Deputies worked with school officials to review the security footage and search the facilities before clearing the school for re-entry, Dubois said.
"We cleared the location and have no reason to believe there was ever any device," DuBois said. "Now we're in the investigative process of determining who called it in."
Bigfork Schools Superintendent Matt Jensen said school officials are "actively pursuing a pretty short suspect list of who called it in." It wasn't immediately clear who received the call.
Jensen added it was important to get school back on track immediately after the threat.
"As soon as we're able to determine the threat isn't credible, we got back to business," he said. "It's important to maintain what we're here to do. Schools are a place of learning, and this is a safe place.
"We want to take it seriously, and we want to minimize the attention we give anybody who would make a threat against a school."