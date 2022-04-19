Officials ID Montana kayakers who died after capsizing

POLSON — Officials on Tuesday released the names of two Flathead County residents who died in a kayaking accident in northwestern Montana last week.

McKenzye Joyce Fabeck, 19, and Nate Robert Spoklie, 18, were kayaking in Swan Lake on April 14 when they capsized due to strong winds, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said.

A witness who called 911 reported they were trying to swim to shore. They went under water before first responders arrived.

Searchers recovered Fabeck's body on Sunday afternoon and Spoklie's on Monday morning, officials said.

Swan Lake is surrounded by national forest land and is a popular place for fishing, boating and paddle boarding. The water temperature was about 39 degrees Fahrenheit (3.9 Celsius), Bell said.

