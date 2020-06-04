Officials work to balance right to protest and public health amid rise in COVID-19 cases

"It’s important to acknowledge that no matter what I say here today, some people are going to make the choice to make their voices heard," he said. "We can provide guidance and advice, but it’s not the intention of the health department to try to prevent people from speaking their mind in public."

He recommended people do what they can to maintain social distancing while demonstrating, wear cloth face masks, and most importantly to stay home if sick or symptomatic.

Kelley noted that cases that have been identified in Gallatin County have been spread throughout the valley, and were not linked to travel, indicating community spread. Additionally, cases being found now were likely transmitted a week, and up to two weeks, prior, he said. That means people gathering may not know they are carrying the virus for days after.

He also called on demonstrators of all stripes to be as peaceful as possible.