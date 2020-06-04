Officials work to balance right to protest and public health amid rise in COVID-19 cases

County health officials are working to balance the desire and right of Montanans to peacefully protest while also avoiding a major resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials in both Missoula and Gallatin counties, tourism gateways and places where multiple protests against police brutality and racial discrimination spurred by the killing of George Floyd have taken place, addressed steps they’re taking to help guide rally leaders in planning events while maintaining public safety.
The protests come as Montana begins to reopen and is seeing the number of positive COVID-19 cases rise at levels it hasn't seen since near the peak of infection rates. Nearly 50 cases were confirmed in the past week across the state, with hot spots popping up in Gallatin and Big Horn counties.
With the spike in Gallatin coming ahead of another planned Friday rally in Bozeman, Gallatin City-County Health Department Officer Matt Kelley said that he agreed what happened to George Floyd of Minneapolis was "appalling, unconscionable and unnecessary," and warranted people speaking out; Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck until Floyd went limp, resulting in murder charges. But Kelley said he also had a duty to inform people of the risks of large gatherings.
"It’s important to acknowledge that no matter what I say here today, some people are going to make the choice to make their voices heard," he said. "We can provide guidance and advice, but it’s not the intention of the health department to try to prevent people from speaking their mind in public."
He recommended people do what they can to maintain social distancing while demonstrating, wear cloth face masks, and most importantly to stay home if sick or symptomatic.
Kelley noted that cases that have been identified in Gallatin County have been spread throughout the valley, and were not linked to travel, indicating community spread. Additionally, cases being found now were likely transmitted a week, and up to two weeks, prior, he said. That means people gathering may not know they are carrying the virus for days after.
He also called on demonstrators of all stripes to be as peaceful as possible.
"I would ask everyone to take care of each other, be kind, and use the occasion as a moment of unity rather than a moment of division," he said. "That means those who are marching taking care of each other, that means police watching out for demonstrators, that means demonstrators watching out for police. That means everyone going through the day with empathy, kindness and respect for fellow human beings. I’d like to see our community be able to do this in a peaceful way, and in a way that makes us better and stronger."
So far, Missoula has not been affected by a resurgence, with just one positive case identified in the past week. But while ongoing protests last into the weekend, the Missoula City-County Health Department's COVID-19 incident commander, Cindy Farr, said demonstrators should try to maintain social distancing, or stick to small social circles while protesting.
Farr said she had been in contact with at least one organizer who sought advice on keeping everyone healthy.
"If direct contacts are kept small," Farr said, "when we identify a case and they say 'I went to a protest,' we’re not having to say all 2,000 Missoulians who attended could be a contact. If you can keep a social circle small and you're not mingling around, only really with a close contact with 10 friends there with you, that's what we're recommending."
Farr said holding the protests outside would also help, as opposed to contained air where virus-laden droplets can circulate in place longer.
In a press conference Thursday, Gov. Steve Bullock also addressed the need to demonstrate safely, and said he understood there were plenty of things to want to protest right now.
Bullock said he would leave local public health and other officials to determine how best to work with protesters to maintain public safety and health.
"I trust our local law enforcement to work with our community leaders and the protesters, as far as what might be necessary," he said. "And just as we had protesters even around our state capitol actually protesting my (stay-at-home and phased reopening) directive, saying that we should be opening even faster, is but another example. Local law enforcement worked with those protesters and made some of those determinations."
In addition to continuing protests, Montana is beginning to see an influx of tourism as the state reopens, with Yellowstone National Park entrances opened June 1, and Glacier National Park opening this coming Monday. While state health officials have predicted some rise in cases as restrictions lift, protests could add a whole new layer of infectious spread.
