One-eyed hawk missing after Montana windstorm found safe
editor's pick topical alert top story

One-eyed hawk missing after Montana windstorm found safe

{{featured_button_text}}
Kari Gabriel

Kari Gabriel with Hawkeye

 Shayne McGuire

KALISPELL — A one-eyed hawk that went missing after a weekend windstorm knocked over its enclosure at a rehabilitation facility in western Montana has been found safe.

Bird rehabilitator Kari Gabriel climbed the ladder of a Kalispell Fire Department bucket truck with a firefighter who used a net to capture the bird in a tree on Thursday, NBC Montana reported.

Montana woman seeks help in search for escaped one-eyed hawk

In a Facebook post, Gabriel said Hawkeye was dining on her favorite food — beef heart.

Gabriel realized Hawkeye was missing when she found her cage overturned on Feb. 1. Gabriel, who runs a program called the Montana Bird Lady, asked the public for help searching for the hawk.

The bird was spotted several times and after several chases on Thursday, Hawkeye stayed in one spot long enough to be captured.

Gabriel took in Hawkeye after the bird was hit by a car in 2014. The hawk could not be released back into the wild because she is missing an eye and is partly blind in the other.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Homicide suspect seeks new venue for trial
Crime

Homicide suspect seeks new venue for trial

Defense attorneys for a man accused of killing two people in a downtown hotel shooting in 2018 are seeking a new venue for his trial considering the high-profile nature of the case. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News