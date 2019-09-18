{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency ambulance crash

An Ohio person died Monday in a two-vehicle crash outside Glacier National Park, according to Montana Highway Patrol. 

On Sept. 16, a vehicle northbound on U.S. Highway 89 near Lower St. Mary Lake turned left into the oncoming traffic lane and was struck by a southbound vehicle, according to MHP's Havre District Office, which covers Glacier County. 

Montana Highway Patrol received a report of the crash, near mile marker 36, around 3 p.m. on Monday.

The passenger, of Ohio, in the southbound vehicle died in the crash. The driver of the northbound vehicle and both people in the southbound vehicle were wearing seatbelts, according to MHP. 

Glacier County officials were not immediately available Wednesday morning for further information on the victim. 

