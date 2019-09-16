{{featured_button_text}}

POLSON — A 75-year-old man drowned in northwestern Montana while working on his boat on the west side of Flathead Lake near Rollins.

John Stoianoff was last seen conducting some maintenance on his boat early Thursday afternoon. Someone called 911 at about 3:15 p.m. after spotting him at the bottom of the lake.

A Lake County deputy recovered his body from 12 to 15 feet of water.

Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Sheriff Don Bell says an autopsy determined Stoianoff died of accidental drowning.

Stoianoff had residences in Oregon and in Lake County, Montana.

