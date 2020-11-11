Pandemic-related isolation wearing on military veterans

"We have a lot of our members that have not only not come to a meeting since this started in March, they haven't gone anywhere," Burgess said. "The average age of our members is between 74 and 75 years old, so we are a particularly susceptible group."

The organization has been forced to shut down all of its networking and fundraising events and meetings have been canceled until January at the earliest, but the group was able to make its annual trip to the Montana Veterans Home Monday to place American Flags in the cemetery and around the campus.

Montana Veterans Home Superintendent Joren Underdahl said the Columbia Falls facility also has been facing a number of unique challenges during the pandemic as visitation and recreational activities have been altered in an effort to keep the residents safe.

"I know this new normal has been very hard on everyone, but it has been especially tough here at the Veterans Home since we have always had the luxury of tremendous community support. We have always had so many visitors and volunteers in the facility in the past; it has been a big change for us," Underdahl said. "Our recreation department here has really shifted gears and done the best they could with the situation and tried to maintain contact with friends and family outside of the facility."