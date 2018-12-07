Two months after receiving a deferred sentence in a Ronan woman’s death, a Lake County teenager is back behind bars.
Donnovan Sherwood, 18, of Arlee was one of four young adults arrested in connection with the death of Cassandra Harris, who was found critically injured near McGregor Lake on June 23 and later died.
In an October plea agreement, Sherwood pleaded guilty to the charge he had faced — obstructing justice — in exchange for a three-year deferred sentence.
But on Dec. 4, he was booked into the Lake County Jail after being accused of strangling a partner. More details on his arrest were not immediately available.
The plea agreement stated that the state would have the right to withdraw it if Sherwood were convicted of, or charged with, any new crimes. Lake County attorney Steve Eschenbacher, the prosecutor in this case, said he plans to file a petition to revoke the agreement next week. Under Montana law, an obstruction-of-justice conviction carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Friday’s Lake County Jail roster listed Sherwood as an inmate. “He’s not going anywhere,” Eschenbacher said.
Three other young adults — Julia Vaile, Joseph Parizeau and Gale Hendrickx — were charged with negligent homicide in connection with Harris’ death. Vaile’s case has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Dec. 12, and Parizeau's jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 18. Information on Hendrickx’s case was not available Friday.