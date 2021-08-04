Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament on his new album and the possibility of the band playing Seattle arena

SEATTLE — When the pandemic hit, Pearl Jam was ahead of the curve. On the cusp of releasing its electrifying new album "Gigaton," the Seattle juggernaut became one of the first major acts to halt tour plans as the coronavirus rippled through its own community.

Bassist Jeff Ament, who splits his time between Seattle and Montana, retreated to his less populous home state as lockdowns took effect. What was supposed to be a celebratory period, playing an exciting batch of new songs — Pearl Jam's first studio album in seven years — before tens of thousand of fans each night was instead a reclusive one.

Passing isolated time, Ament unknowingly began work on what would eventually become his fourth solo album under his last name only, the appropriately titled "I Should Be Outside" and an accompanying visual art project.

"When I started looking over the lyrics again [recently], I started thinking back to the beginning of the pandemic," Ament says of the album arriving Tuesday. "I think everybody was like, 'What the hell's going on?!' The scientists and the CDC and the president, everybody was saying different things. And a week later, there would be a completely different thing they were saying."