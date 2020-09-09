Pence to attend Montana fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers

Representatives for Pence declined to comment on the fundraiser, though the vice president has previously called QAnon a "conspiracy theory."

"I don't know anything about QAnon, and I dismiss it out of hand," he told CBS last month.

Representatives for the Trump campaign didn't immediately comment on the fundraiser. Caryn and Michael Borland did not return a call seeking comment on the event.

QAnon is a wide-ranging conspiracy fiction spread largely through the internet, centered on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the "deep state" and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. It is based on cryptic postings by the anonymous "Q," purportedly a government insider.

The story has grown to include other long-standing conspiracy theories, gaining traction among some extreme Trump supporters. The movement is often likened to a right-wing cult; some followers have run for office, primarily in the Republican Party, though some have been independent or run as third-party candidates. Trump has refused to say QAnon is false.

The Borlands have shared multiple QAnon social media posts, as well as other discredited conspiracies.