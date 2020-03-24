Polson man stranded on Antarctic cruise now heading home

Looks like Dale Brevik finally caught a break. The 68-year-old Polson man who's been stranded on a small cruise ship after a tour of Antarctica learned Tuesday he'll be able to disembark after all at Montevideo, Uruguay, without need of quarantine from the coronavirus.

Antarctica is the only continent with no reported cases of coronavirus.

The stop in Montevideo saves Brevik and the vessel's 104 passengers a four-week trip to the Netherlands, where the ship was registered.

"This afternoon of the 24th the captain called a meeting. The news for once was good," Brevik said by email Tuesday. "We would be allowed to dock in Montevideo on the 25th and 26th. Passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to disembark and fly home."

Brevik said he's secured plane tickets to leave Montevideo at noon Wednesday (9 a.m. Mountain time) and fly to Santiago, Chile, with connecting flights to Atlanta and Phoenix, where his wife Candyce will be waiting for him Thursday morning.

"So I will soon be back at our seasonal home in Gold Canyon, AZ with my feet firmly planted on the soil of the good old USA," Brevik wrote. "Thanks so much to all of those that made my situation known and helped in getting me back."

