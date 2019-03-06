POLSON — On Jan. 7, this city’s commission awarded former city manager Mark Shrives $52,700 worth of severance pay. Had it not done so, interim city manager Wade Nash believed that Polson could have faced tens of thousands of dollars more in damages and legal fees.
For six months in 2018, city leaders had known Shrives's contract was coming to an end. But they failed to give him sufficient information about his performance and future prospects. That oversight, Nash and Mayor Paul Briney believed, exposed them to legal trouble after Shrives left. They decided that the severance pay was the best way out.
“I'm a taxpayer, I own a home here in town, I don't like giving out severance pay,” Nash said. “But I also understand that there has to be accountability and responsibility for people who don't do things 100 percent. There was a technicality in this.”
That technicality was Subsection 5B of Shrives’s last employment agreement, which specified when he would receive severance pay. It required him to request, at least six months before the contract’s expiration, “whether the city anticipates, in good faith, that a renewal of the contract will be given.”
If the city said yes, the two parties would begin negotiations.
If those talks failed to produce a new agreement — and if “the City fails to bargain in good faith or refuses to negotiate thereafter without sufficient cause" — Polson would pay Shrives severance, equal to six months of his current salary, plus accrued paid time off.
This provision became relevant in April 2018, when Shrives' contract was six months from expiring and the window for renegotiation opened. The Missoulian obtained his and Mayor Briney's correspondence on the topic through a public records request. They indicate — and both Briney and Nash acknowledge — that the city failed "to bargain in good faith" during this time.
The first message came on April 17, when Shrives said he had talked with Rich Gebhardt, then the city attorney, about “the proper way to extend the times for my (performance) evaluation and also extending the timeframe for me to write a letter asking for the intention to renegotiate my contract.”
Like other parts of the contract, the six-month renegotiation window could be changed with the consent of both parties. “If you want to do that, let me know and I will put a memo together that we can both sign off on,” Shrives wrote.
Shrives sent Briney nothing further about the matter until May 21, when he sent him an addendum to his contract, prepared by Gebhardt, that changed the inquiry deadline from six months prior to expiration to four. Then, on May 25, Shrives sent an email formally asking whether the city anticipated renewal.
“Just letting you know that is agreeable to me,” Briney replied five days later. The contract's end was just over five months away.
But for the next four months, the mayor and manager traded no further correspondence on it. Briney explained in an email that “Mark and I had weekly scheduled meetings so we really didn't need to exchange emails too often.”
As the expiration drew closer, Briney worked on preparing his annual performance review. Had he and the six city commissioners done this together, state law would have required them to do so in a public meeting.
But the mayor could meet privately with less than a quorum of the commissioners, and so he met with them either individually or in pairs.
Commissioner Ian Donovan remembered that he and Commissioner Stephen Turner met with Briney. “There were just a couple items that we had some concerns about as far as personal relations … and they weren’t directly related in the report.”
The final evaluation, read into the public record on Aug. 20 listed both projects Shrives had recently completed and goals the city commission wanted him to focus on in the year ahead. Overall, it concluded that “the future of Polson continues to be bright and we look forward to Mark’s leadership helping to bring about expanded development and upgraded public services to the citizens of Polson.”
The contract was two months away from ending, and concerns over Shrives's performance would soon flare up again.
***
On Sept. 20, Shrives raised the contract again with Mayor Briney. “You had asked me for some ideas as to what I might be thinking regarding renewal of my Employment Agreement with the City,” he wrote the mayor, submitting a draft agreement that proposed 3 percent salary increases for each of the next two years.
On Oct. 16, Shrives sent an identical email, with an identical contract, to the City Commissioners. But when it came up for a vote at the city’s Oct. 22 meeting, the agreement collapsed in the face of strong criticism from some commissioners and residents.
“I received a lot of calls, and they're mostly negative, concerning Mark's performance, and they're not calls based on incompetence or getting things done, they're more concerned with his attitude towards people trying to do business with the city, (or) internal city staff,” said Commissioner Bob Martin. He joined Stephen Turner and Ian Donovan in voting against the contract. Both Briney and Howlett spoke in support of him, and joined Brodie Moll in voting to renew it.
Having deadlocked on a two-year contract, the council voted 5-1 to approve a one-year agreement with Shrives. He refused to sign it.
Then, on Oct. 26, Shrives submitted his request for more than $52,000 worth of severance pay. The request awaited review for more than a month, until the City Commission could install Chief of Police Wade Nash as interim city manager, and until Nash could hire Clint Fischer to replace Rich Gebhardt, who had left — along with Shrives — as city attorney.
As the staffing issues got resolved, the City of Polson found itself with few legal options. “He filed the claim, and he told me that if the city did not act on it that he was going to sue,” Nash said. Reached by phone, Shrives said he had made the claim based on the contract, but declined to comment further.
The City Commissioners voted unanimously to award the severance pay Jan. 7. At the meeting, Bill Barrett told the commissioners that “I'd personally rather see that $53,000 go to pay for upgraded police protection in the downtown area, which has been a major concern for many of us business people.” He questioned whether the city could have insurance make the severance pay, rather than pay for it out of its own $17.9 million budget.
Polson belongs to the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority, which is not an insurance company but provides liability coverage to its member localities. While its policy does cover some costs related to “public officials errors and omissions,” it specifically excludes severance pay. A records request produced no claims filed for severance pay.
The other resident to comment on Shrives’s severance was swim coach Mark Johnston, an active participant in local government who had disapproved of Shrives’s performance. But he conceded that “if the City Council or someone representing City Council led them to believe that he was going to be fine then my opinion, as much as I hate to say it, would be that he would be owed severance because the city didn't negotiate in good faith.”
Nash shared that reasoning. “If they weren’t happy with his work product, and they did not intending (sic) to renew his contract, the city in good faith, should have provided him that information so (that) One, he can go out and look for another job; Two, he's not blindsided at a meeting and that's what happened, I think.”
A city committee is now undertaking the months-long search for a new city manager, and both Nash and Briney vow to improve communication with the next one. Both say they're committed to conducting the process openly.
“We needed to change this process as far as an evaluation for a city manager,” Nash said, “and that's something that we are going to implement when we hire the next city manager.
“It's going to be held in a public meeting,” he continued. “There's going to be comment, the public's going to be allowed to comment during that process as well as the commission.”
A situation like Shrives’s “won’t happen again. I can assure you of that.”