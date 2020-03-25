Polson senior takes 5th in national essay competition

A Polson High School senior's essay placed fifth out of 51 entries earlier this month in the nationwide Voice of Democracy essay contest held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Joseph McDonald, a 17-year-old already accepted to Stanford University, took home a $6,000 prize in combined scholarship money for his piece on the prompt, "What Makes America Great."

McDonald's entry came through the Ronan VFW Post 5652, where he won the local post competition, then the district and then state, which qualified him in January for the national competition.

"I really was not expecting to even win the state or local level, so even being able to go that far in a national competition was really something," McDonald told the Missoulian last week. "I've done well at state level competitions in the past, but my intelligence has never been qualified at such a level and it felt really good."

The VFW flew each contestant to Washington, D.C., where they were given tours of memorials and museums, McDonald said. He said making friends with more than 50 contestants from around the country was an unexpected benefit.