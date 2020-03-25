You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Polson senior takes 5th in national essay competition

Polson senior takes 5th in national essay competition

{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph McDonald 01

Joseph McDonald, a senior at Polson High School, won a first place award through the Ronan VFW Post for his work on an essay about opportunity in America. The statewide Voices of Democracy scholarship program through the VFW is a competition which requires students to write about 'What makes America great.'

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

A Polson High School senior's essay placed fifth out of 51 entries earlier this month in the nationwide Voice of Democracy essay contest held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Joseph McDonald, a 17-year-old already accepted to Stanford University, took home a $6,000 prize in combined scholarship money for his piece on the prompt, "What Makes America Great."

McDonald's entry came through the Ronan VFW Post 5652, where he won the local post competition, then the district and then state, which qualified him in January for the national competition.

"I really was not expecting to even win the state or local level, so even being able to go that far in a national competition was really something," McDonald told the Missoulian last week. "I've done well at state level competitions in the past, but my intelligence has never been qualified at such a level and it felt really good."

The VFW flew each contestant to Washington, D.C., where they were given tours of memorials and museums, McDonald said. He said making friends with more than 50 contestants from around the country was an unexpected benefit.

"It was really interesting to see all these cultures," he said. 

Looking back at the event, McDonald said the skills that elevated him to the national competition are applicable to the pursuit of any career.

"I think one of the most important skills to have in life, no matter what field, is communication and especially being able to do that through written words and public speaking," he said. "That, in my mind, is one of the most important assets a person can have.

McDonald knows, however, he did not make it to D.C. alone. The Ronan VFW Post 5652 had never had an entry win state before, let alone reach the national competition. 

"I'm also really thankful for our post in Ronan and proud to be a state winner for our post and glad for the support they gave me along the way," he said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Polson senior's VFW essay taking him to national competition
Local News

Polson senior's VFW essay taking him to national competition

Polson High School senior Joseph McDonald was honored Thursday for an essay on "What makes America great." After winning at local, district and state levels, the essay has launched the 17-year-old into the nationwide competition and in the running for a $30,000 scholarship from the Veterans of Foreign Wars. 

+3
Western Montana Clinic lays off nurses, staff
Local News

Western Montana Clinic lays off nurses, staff

Scores of nurses, support staff and other medical workers at Western Montana Clinic in Missoula were suddenly either laid off indefinitely or had their hours reduced last week. All affected workers were also told they can't use their paid time off to make up for lost income.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News