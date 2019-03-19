Polson’s city commissioners put off hiring help to search for a new city manager Monday. But they did reveal that Chief of Police Wade Nash is a possibility for the job, and heard residents’ frustrations and concerns about the months-long hiring process.
This exchange came at their Monday night meeting. A city manager search committee has spent the winter exploring options for a new city manager, and had recommended that the city solicit help from an outside firm. On Monday, they were scheduled to vote on a resolution that would approve hiring one of these companies, at an expected cost of $30,000.
But when the item came up on the agenda, commissioner Bob Martin motioned to table it.
“I believe it would be premature to make a decision on whether we vote up or down on hiring a search firm,” he said. “This is not to negate the work that the committee has done. They've done a great job in getting where they have in getting their recommendation to us, and so I am moving to table the decision on this for two meetings.”
Commissioner Stephen Turner concurred, saying that “I think it's important that we not rush into this.”
“Can you elaborate on what else you're thinking about doing?” asked Commissioner Brodie Moll. “I think we've hashed everything out, we've had a group that's had seven meetings, we've had an hourlong meeting (with them). … Everything's on the table, it appeared to me anyway.”
“I would agree with that,” Turner replied, “but I think there's some of us that would also agree that Mr. Nash has done an excellent job.” Nash, the police chief, has served as interim city manager since November, and Turner said that “I think we might want to explore keeping him in that position.”
Nash told the Missoulian Tuesday that he has tried to stay out of the search for a new full-time manager. But also he said he had gotten a legal opinion that he could hold both the city manager and chief of police posts, and that he had briefly discussed the prospect with City Commissioner Ian Donovan. Neither Donovan nor city attorney Clint Fischer replied to requests for comment.
But Nash made clear to the commissioners Monday that he can’t take on the job if it would require him to give up his police retirement package. Nash said he hasn’t yet determined whether he would have to do so.
This turn of events came as a surprise to search committee member Lita Fonda.
“I just feel a little taken aback that these things weren't discussed at the workshop. I thought we had discussed many of these things in depth,” she said during public comments. “It's just a little disappointing that I thought we had done a better job of communicating than apparently we had.”
The meeting’s participants also raised frustrations with the lengthening search process, and discussed the extent to which the search committee was or wasn’t open to local applicants for the job.
Several voiced concerns that an error in the hiring process could spawn future legal problems. ”If we do the wrong questions in the interviews, if we don't structure the interviews right, if we don't do the job description right, if we don't do a lot of things right and consistent in the hiring process, we're going to wind up spending a lot of money going forward,” Moll said.
He and others discussed the need to have a human resources professional coordinating the search. Fonda said that, in her view, “the groups we've been looking at serve an HR function, so in my mind they're somewhat equivalent.”
But ultimately, the commissioners voted to table the hiring decision for two meetings, with Moll the lone dissenter. The meeting after next will take place on Monday, April 15.