Powell County coroner remembered as 'a hoot'

Powell County officials say they lost a public servant, a local business owner and a compassionate man in both capacities when they lost Leighton "Lee" Jewell last month.
Jewell, 64, died of natural causes on Oct. 20, averting a COVID-19 pandemic that had claimed more than 400 lives as of Friday by the state tally. Jewell was the Powell County coroner since 2014, the deputy coroner for 26 years before that, and ran Jewell Funeral Home in Deer Lodge.
Born in Butte, he was raised in Deer Lodge, where he joined the family funeral home business. According to his obituary in the Montana Standard, he was an active member in many civic organizations, including the Knights of Columbus 1810 in Deer Lodge, the Thomas Francis Meagher Council #585, as well as the Rialto Theater, Powell County Progress, School District trustee and active chair of Powell County Medical Center at the time of his death.
"He was a hoot," said Heather Gregory, now the acting county coroner who worked with Jewell for nearly six years. "He was a caring man, but he had the most incredible sense of humor. He could make you laugh, even in the hardest time.
"I know he's laughing at me right now," she added, her smile apparent through the phone during an interview Friday.
Certainly, there's no good time to lose a friend, but Gregory does feel the pressure of losing the longtime community undertaker during a deadly pandemic.
Powell County has been relatively unscathed by COVID-19 in terms of its fatality: Friday brought confirmation of the county's first COVID-related death, an inmate at Montana State Prison who died Oct. 24. The active case count, however, is 227, 32 of which tested positive within the last week. The spread in this region of Montana has been attributed by health officials to a wedding in neighboring Deer Lodge County, where about 200 people gathered for a reception in a barn, touching off 80 new cases in two weeks there and spreading to the surrounding communities.
"That really set things off," Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said Friday of the wedding incident in Deer Lodge County. Roselles said the wedding party outbreak included members of the prison staff in his county, which has developed its own outbreak.
Asked Friday to confirm the Deer Lodge County wedding had set off the outbreak at the prison, Montana Department of Corrections spokeswoman Carolynn Bright did not answer directly but said, "While the department took, and continues to take, every reasonable precaution to prevent the virus from spreading into the facility, nothing changes the fact that MSP has a staff of about 700 individuals who leave their jobs every day and live their lives in the community," adding that screening measures are still taken for staff each day when they arrive at the prison.
So while Powell County, adjacent to Deer Lodge County, hasn't seen a swell in COVID-19 deaths, the festering case count across the state does give the effect that the worst may be yet to come.
Asked if the pandemic has taken a toll on her personally, Gregory said, "I'm going to say no, but it's always in the back of your mind, and it is stressful, and you're just hoping your community doesn't explode with that kind of death."
Gregory, for the time being, is taking on the coroner work alone, although she'll soon have a deputy to work alongside. First, that person needs to go through the Montana Law Enforcement Academy. She'll be happy when that process is completed.
"It's something you cannot do by yourself," Gregory said. "Personally, and mentally, I think that would be a mistake. None of us know what's going to happen in the next few weeks. It could turn very dark.
"But we have a job to do," she added. "I always say we, because of Lee, but it's something where we have to put our best foot forward. People rely on making sure that a coroner does their job properly so that there's no hidden agenda if somebody dies."
Jewell had been on the job longer than Gavin Roselles' 19 years as Powell County Sheriff, he said Friday. Nodding to the fact that when Roselles and Jewell worked together typically meant bad news, Roselles said he was glad to have Jewell in that office.
"He was kind of a rock for a lot of people in some very hard times," Roselles said. "He was extremely compassionate, and on the coroner side he was certainly professional."
Powell County is one of the few remaining counties where the coroner's and sheriff's offices are separate, Roselles said. Jewell's ability to aid in investigations with the sheriff's office and the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula was "top notch," the sheriff said.
"There's a lot of years of knowledge that were lost, but I think he was able to impart a great deal of his knowledge to Heather, and I think she'll do a great job," Roselles said. "As far as COVID goes, obviously the reality of the worst-case scenario in a pandemic situation, the possibility of being faced with a large amount of unexpected deaths is certainly there."
Jewell's funeral home services will also carry on without missing a step. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services in Butte has stepped in to make sure services remain available in Powell County.
"His funeral home is not shutting down," Bri Mulvaney, director of Axelson Funeral and Cremation said, adding that her outfit will carry services on until someone decides to buy Jewell's business.
Gregory, the acting coroner, never had any part of Jewell's funeral home business, but she saw how he operated it with a sense of humility for all people.
"As a funeral director, I was able to watch him with people, because as the coroner it's different, there's a different aspect to it," she said. "He taught me what to look for and how to be with people. Being around people when they're suffering, they don't teach you that. You either have it or you don't.
"He taught me that little bit extra that you needed to do," she said. "That's what he was all about. He cared."
