Next week, the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell will host the first annual Herd Bull Powwow to honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
“It’s going to be a barn-burner,” predicts organizer Bruce Grant. In addition to 32 categories of traditional Native American dancing, the event advertises bull riding, a relay race, drum contest and hand game tournament — and more than $250,000 in prize money.
Grant, a Havre resident and member of the Gros Ventre tribe of the Fort Belknap Reservation, has helped organize these gatherings for 25 years. While the dancers are competing, he said, they also find deep spiritual significance in the ritual. “While we dance, we pray. As we get dressed, we pray. As we get undressed, we pray. It’s a continuous prayer.”
The regalia, too, holds significance, he said. Grant spent 26 years assembling his powwow outfit, Herd Bull, from buffalo materials. “If you go to the powwow and look at all these Native American outfits, regalia, they’re looking at a story.”
Powwow guests will see plenty of stories in Kalispell next week. Grant said he’s been fielding hundreds of calls from across the U.S. and Canada about the event, and expects at least 3,000 to 5,000 dancers, but “that’s shooting low.”
The gathering will honor missing and murdered indigenous women, a long-overlooked group that’s risen to prominence in the past year. ”There’s a lot of sorrow and heartache from them kids that are missing. … We all have to be part of this,” Grant said.
He said he’s invited Gov. Steve Bullock, the members of Montana’s congressional delegation and state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, and hopes the benefits will extend to everyone who comes.
“This is a healing powwow,” Grant said. “This means that everybody’s invited to get your healing.”
It comes, he said, “from watching and being there, and having a heartbeat. Once you hear that heartbeat, that’s your healing. That heartbeat is a drum, and it’s also not only to honor the missing and murdered, but our elders, our youth, and our women and children.”
The powwow will be held at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell. Pre-registration for contestants begins Wednesday, June 5, and the Grand Entry will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday. A one-day ticket to all events costs $20.
Organizers are still looking for both Native and non-Native sponsors for the event categories. Sponsorship costs $6,500 for an adult category, $3,250 for a teen category, and $1,400 for a junior category. Sponsor groups, individuals and businesses will be able to judge their category’s winners, and will be recognized with an honor song and star quilt.
For sponsorship information, and more details about the powwow, call Bruce Grant at 406-399-7826.