Providers, patients set for 'untethering' in Montana medical marijuana industry

"There are some compliance issues of how do you verify how much they've purchased in real time," Long said. "That kind of database integration is something that's kind of challenging. I've been working really closely with METRC and my point-of-sale company to try to facilitate the conversation between them. It takes two weeks to write their base coding, and there's some challenges with it, for sure."

Cholewa said many of the kinks in the system that will be exposed in real time will have to be fixed along the way. That's pretty representative of how Montana's medical marijuana market has played out since it first went into place in 2004, through something of a barely regulated Wild West stage, federal raids and a near-shutdown before sophisticated regulations went into place in 2017. But untethering now, Cholewa said, is the best move for the patients who pay into the system for legitimate medical needs.

"We can't predict for sure how it's going to play out," Cholewa said. "It normalizes the market and it makes the market responsive to the customer and it lets the customer be the one who can sort the market for quality and service."

