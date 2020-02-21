Providers rip proposed rule changes to state medical marijuana program

"I did a lot of research before deciding to put the line of CBD products I have in my store," said Talyn Lang, of Heirloom Remedies in Victor. "We are medical dispensaries and if that's something our patients need, we should be able to offer it to them as well since they can purchase it pretty much anywhere, at a gas station, at a convenience store."

Even Aaron Morrow, a Montana CBD extractor licensed under the state's Department of Agriculture's hemp program, said it was an unnecessary imposition on the budding industry.

"I'm opposed because I think Montana extractors and Montana suppliers can get into this market and do well with the dispensaries without a lift up or an assist from the state," Morrow said during the public comment period.

The proposed rules also offer more definition than current regulations on what dispensaries are prohibited from including in advertisements. The proposal states any wording, photos or symbols of marijuana are off limits, as well as prices and description of any marijuana products.

Taylor Ange, co-founder of Planet-3, a consulting service for providers in Montana, called the advertising rule "the most harmful and crippling" to the industry of the proposed rules, arguing patients won't be able to make educated decisions while seeking out medicine.