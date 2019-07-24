REXFORD — The director of a therapeutic treatment program here in remote northwestern Montana said Wednesday that the Ranch for Kids will challenge the state health department's decision to suspend its license following allegations of abuse and neglect that led to the removal of 27 children a day earlier.
On Tuesday, law enforcement and officials from Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services removed the boys and girls, ages roughly 11 through 17, from the Ranch for Kids, by order from a state district court judge. The department said the children were safe although it could not disclose details about their condition or location.
The allegations — submitted to the state health department from former students, local law enforcement and personnel from the U.S. Forest Service — spurred the the state agency to suspend the program's license.
During a tour of the facility here on Wednesday, Ranch for Kids executive director Bill Sutley denied many of the allegations, such as staff shooting a nail gun at a student.
Sutley did not outright deny other accusations leveled at the program this week. He described certain claims as deviations from the truth, spun out to seem crueler than reality. Students are sometimes sent on long walks as a form of discipline, but never in improper conditions, Sutley said Wednesday. A day earlier, in announcing the program's license suspension, DPHHS cited walks of up to 22 miles in remote territory and bad weather with inappropriate clothing.
In May, however, a notice that the Montana Department of Labor and Industry issued to Ranch for Kids said the following: "Ranch for Kids provided conflicting information about the purpose of the walks. Mr Sutley claimed the walks are not a punishment or behavior modification, but the walks are also repeatedly described by Mr. Sutley and Ranch for Kids staff as a consequence for severe behavior."
Ranch for Kids first obtained a license from the Department of Labor and Industry in 2006. The program spent three years operating without state oversight. Even after a license renewal, it was never significantly sanctioned despite numerous complaints.
This July, its license transferred to DPHHS in a regulatory overhaul directed by lawmakers after an investigative series by the Missoulian. The stories examined the previous lack of meaningful regulation of such programs, most of them private and for-profit, scattered throughout northwestern Montana.
After the removal of all the children at the program on Tuesday, the health department said it had received multiple reports of children being "hit, kicked, body-slammed and spit on" at Ranch for Kids, which takes children from failed adoptions and often with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) and Reactive Attachment Disorder. Other reports included withholding food and prolonged isolation.
Sutley said he has spent much of the last 24 hours in contact with each parent and guardian since the children were taken from the facility.
He said Ranch for Kids will go through the process to challenge the health department's decision to suspend its license. If he wins the challenge, he said the program would essentially start over with new clients, but said he had not considered the alternative.
"I haven't thought much about that," he said.
Missoulian reporter Cameron Evans contributed to this story, which will be updated.