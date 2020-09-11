Ravalli County GOP files latest suit in mail-ballot tussle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The head of Ravalli County’s Republican Central Committee, which joined a federal lawsuit this week seeking to halt mail ballots in Montana, last month argued in favor of a mail ballot, even as he stated his opposition to such elections.

Terry Nelson urged the Ravalli County Commission to allow a mail ballot in the general election, saying he was worried a proposal to limit the county’s polling place to a single location would limit voting “in our conservative county,” giving an advantage to Democrats.

In August, Gov. Steve Bullock issued a directive giving county clerks the option of holding an all-mail ballot, similar to an absentee ballot. Forty-five of Montana’s 56 counties, including Ravalli, eventually opted to do so. The governor’s directive requires counties to also making in-person voting available, and voters using mail ballots can drop them off in person.

“The evil genius of the Governors (sic) order to ‘allow’ counties to make up their own minds about the mail only ballots is that he knows conservative counties like Ravalli will chose traditional elections while liberal counties like Missoula will do mail only. This creates a completely unfair election warped toward Democrats,” Nelson wrote in a letter to commissioners last month.