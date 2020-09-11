Ravalli County GOP files latest suit in mail-ballot tussle

The head of Ravalli County’s Republican Central Committee, which joined a federal lawsuit this week seeking to halt mail ballots in Montana, last month argued in favor of a mail ballot, even as he stated his opposition to such elections.
Terry Nelson urged the Ravalli County Commission to allow a mail ballot in the general election, saying he was worried a proposal to limit the county’s polling place to a single location would limit voting “in our conservative county,” giving an advantage to Democrats.
In August, Gov. Steve Bullock issued a directive giving county clerks the option of holding an all-mail ballot, similar to an absentee ballot. Forty-five of Montana’s 56 counties, including Ravalli, eventually opted to do so. The governor’s directive requires counties to also making in-person voting available, and voters using mail ballots can drop them off in person.
“The evil genius of the Governors (sic) order to ‘allow’ counties to make up their own minds about the mail only ballots is that he knows conservative counties like Ravalli will chose traditional elections while liberal counties like Missoula will do mail only. This creates a completely unfair election warped toward Democrats,” Nelson wrote in a letter to commissioners last month.
Nelson and the county GOP committee took a different tack this week, joining a lawsuit by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, and three other Republican groups. That suit, filed last week against Bullock and Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, seeks to overturn Bullock's directive, calling it illegal.
Bullock — a Democrat who is running to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines — filed his own suit this week against the U.S. Postal Service and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, saying changes in postal services ahead of the November election raise concerns about a fair election if mail ballots aren’t delivered in a timely fashion.
On Friday, Nelson referred questions about the suit to James Bopp, the Terre Haute, Indiana, attorney who filed it on behalf of the Ravalli County GOP and five voters, two of them Republican candidates for the Legislature.
While much of the new complaint repeats the allegations in the suit filed by the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Montana Republican State Central Committee, it makes two additional arguments, Bopp said.
It maintains that mail ballots increase the risk of diluting the overall vote count because some are never counted, and that because not all counties are mailing ballots, there’s an inherent imbalance, Bopp said.
A hearing on the GOP suit is set for Sept. 22 in U.S. District Court in Missoula. Ballots are set to be mailed less than three weeks later, on Oct. 9, and several counties have already sent their ballots to a printer.
“An administrative convenience for the clerks is not a compelling governmental interest,” Bopp said. “Sometimes the bureaucrats have to accommodate the rights of the people.”
In the 2016 presidential primary election, 48% of Ravalli County’s registered voters voted. With a mail-only ballot in the 2020 presidential primary, when all 56 counties used a mail ballot, Ravalli County’s numbers jumped to a record high 58%. Statewide this year, the 41% primary turnout was the highest in a midterm primary in 26 years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!