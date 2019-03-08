A bill that passed with 100 affirmative votes in the Montana House on its second reading would create a new mechanism to pay for deferred maintenance and other infrastructure in the state of Montana.
As proposed, at least 80 percent of the money would go to problems such as health and safety issues, structural deficiencies, and failures and repairs.
Friday, Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian said the bill wouldn't take effect for another couple of years, but it's the right time for the state to start tackling an era of buildings constructed after World War II that are starting to show wear.
"We have a lot of buildings around the state that are sort of maturing and in great need of repair all at the same time," Christian said.
The commissioner made his remarks at a regular meeting of the Montana Board of Regents. The meeting was held at Helena College but available via video stream.
Regent Martha Sheehy said recent events on state campuses have highlighted the needs of the Montana University System. This year, the University of Montana temporarily closed McGill Hall, built in 1953, after finding degradation of material with asbestos and high levels in dust of the substance, which causes cancer and other illnesses when airborne.
"It just seems to really highlight the problems we're going to experience if we don't start to address our infrastructure," Sheehy said.
This week, the regents heard updates about how higher education funding has fared so far in the Montana Legislature. Christian said he does not want to "count many chickens" before the session closes, but legislators have shown support for Montana campuses.
Sheehy and other regents thanked him and other staff members for the work they do to prepare to advocate in Helena for the university system. Sheehy said regents are proud to see Christian at the table on behalf of higher education.
"We're never better represented than when you appear before the Legislature," Sheehy said. "I feel like you represent the university system so well in that very difficult venue."
Christian said one point that higher education officials wanted to clarify was the "tuition freeze" sought in Gov. Steve Bullock's budget. He said the "freeze" did not refer to an expenditure freeze across the system, but a request — approved so far — that the state contribute $24 million that would otherwise come from tuition.
"It really is a tuition buy-down that we're asking the state to participate in," Christian said.
***
At the meeting, the regents also approved honorary doctorates. Former commissioner and once-interim UM President Sheila Stearns will receive one from Montana State University; former Superintendent of Public Instruction Denise Juneau and Missoula doctor Bill Reynolds will receive degrees from UM.
In a statement, UM President Seth Bodnar praised Juneau and Reynolds. Juneau served as the first Native American woman elected to statewide executive office in Montana. Reynolds is described by the campus as a "beloved" doctor who served the area for four decades.
"I wholeheartedly support both of these distinguished individuals to receive honorary doctorates from the University of Montana," Bodnar said. "Both illustrate how a UM education leads to fulfilling lives of leadership and impact."
The board additionally approved a bevy of program changes for campuses. The updates include a new Department of Public Administration and Policy for UM located in the Alexander Blewett III School of Law’s Max S. Baucus Institute. Offerings include three graduate degrees.
The regents also discussed a "shared policy goal" to grow awareness of the career and technical education offered in Montana and promote it to "K-12 partners."
Deputy Commissioner of Academic Research Brock Tessman said the university system offers a whole host of programs, including certificates and bachelor's degrees, but high school counselors aren't as aware of the two-year, career and technical options for students.
"I would say it's fair to assess that knowledge as limited," Tessman said.
At the next regents' meeting, Deputy Commissioner for Budget and Planning Tyler Trevor said the Commissioner's Office will unroll "performance funding" measures intended to help under-represented students succeed.
The Montana Legislature has assigned some money to campuses that's tied to their performance with factors such as retention and graduation. The program measures progress for discrete populations such as veterans and Native Americans, but the regents want to see metrics for those groups integrated into the formula.
Regent Casey Lozar, who has pointed out the shortcoming in the past and expressed the need to move the dial for under represented students, thanked the Commissioner's Office for its work.
***
The meeting marked Chair Fran Albrecht's last one with the board, and the Missoula regent received praise and gratitude over the course of the Thursday and Friday meeting.
Thursday, Bullock said he talked with Albrecht at Iceberg Lake in Glacier National Park before she was on the board, and he recalled the conversation when he heard her name proposed as a possible regent. He described the meeting in the park as one of the "sacred intersections in life," and he said he was just as excited about her service this week as he was when he advanced her nomination to the Senate.
"Thank you so much for your great service — thank all of you for your service," Bullock said.
Regent Paul Tuss, who has served during all of Albrecht's term, said she has shown exemplary public service to the state and the board, but most importantly, to students.
Albrecht said it had been her honor to serve, and she would continue to cheer on higher education behind the scenes. When she struck the gavel to close the meeting, Christian said she could keep it as a token.
"That is yours to take home with you."