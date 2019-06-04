Human remains found near Kalispell in April have been identified as a Washington man reported missing in 2017.
In a Tuesday press release, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office announced that the remains found near the Rose Crossing road have been identified as Corey Michael Flannigan.
Flannigan, originally from the Spokane area, was last heard from on May 2, 2017. He was 26 years old, the Daily Inter Lake reported at the time. The vehicle he was driving was found wrecked on Rose Crossing two days later, but a search in the area failed to locate him.
The press release stated that on April 4 , someone found human remains near his property on Rose Crossing, outside the original search area. An investigation into Flannigan's death continues.