 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rescuers searching, boy may have drowned in Kootenai River
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Rescuers searching, boy may have drowned in Kootenai River

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LIBBY — Officials in northwestern Montana are searching for a 17-year-old boy who is feared drowned after falling into the Kootenai River east of Troy.

The boy was mountain biking with his brother on Tuesday evening when he fell into the river near the Kootenai Falls, Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short told The Western News. The 911 call came in at about 6:15 p.m.

Searchers used boats, personal watercraft and a helicopter on Tuesday evening but were unable to locate the boy. Efforts continued Wednesday with additional searchers and the use of drones. First responders will continue patrolling the banks and searching the river, Short said Thursday.

The missing teen's name has not been released. Short said he believed the boy had recently moved to the area with his family.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News