In the universal struggle to find a life partner, generations of young Native Americans have had an added burden that was put upon them long before they were born. In 1934, the U.S. Congress passed the Indian Reorganization Act, a law the Bureau of Indian Affairs established with the intent to bolster tribal authority on their own lands. Yet it mandated that tribal governments should be organized constitutionally, and dictated that individuals must have a certain fraction of Indian blood, or blood quantum, to be enrolled as a member in a given tribe.
Many scholars argue that blood quantum requirements were calculated to reduce tribal enrollment over time. Moreover, they call attention to the U.S. government’s detrimental use of the term “blood quantum” during the 19th century and early 20th century to associate a Native person’s level of intelligence with their supposed amount of Native versus Euro-American or other blood.
Blood quantum is determined by the amount of Indian blood of a person’s ancestors. For example, if someone had one parent who was full-blooded and one who was non-Native, that person would have an Indian blood quantum of ½. If that person were to have a child with a non-Native or person of another tribe, this child would be regarded as having a blood quantum of ¼ within his or her tribe.
This blood quantum system has many pitfalls — such as, an increasing number of Native Americans are of more than one tribe or race and so have ¼ or less Indian blood, and different tribes require different degrees of blood quantum for enrollment. Consequently, Native People who wish their children to be enrolled as a member of their tribe must choose a partner with enough of their tribe’s blood for their offspring to qualify.
Many Indigenous People consider the blood quantum system of tribal membership unsustainable. If these requirements are maintained for much longer, some fear tribes will cease to exist.
For Reservation Mathematics: Navigating Love in Native America, photojournalist Tailyr Irvine interviewed Indigenous residents in Missoula and on her Flathead Indian Reservation in western Montana. They share their deep personal, social and political concerns about the blood quantum system, which can impact Native Americans’ most personal decisions — including with whom they have children. Through seven intimate stories, Irvine shows how blood quantum requirements are increasingly putting pressures on Native Americans’ lives. While their perspectives on the blood quantum system range greatly, one message is clear: a person’s Native identity cannot be calculated by fractions of blood.
This project was produced for the National Museum of the American Indian “Developing Stories: Photographers in the Field” exhibition entitled “Reservation Mathematics: Navigating Love in Native America.” To see the complete exhibition you can go online to AmericanIndian.si.edu/developingstories.
What is blood quantum?
The notion of “blood quantum” sprang from U.S. colonial and racial biases. Non-Native people devised this way to define Native American identity by degree of affiliation to a tribe in their family ancestry. For example, if a person has ancestors who all descended from one American Indian tribe and has a child with someone who is not a member of that tribe, their child would have a blood quantum of 1⁄2. If this child grows up and becomes a parent with someone who is not a citizen of his or her tribe, their offspring would have a blood quantum of 1⁄4. For those tribes that use blood quantum as a criterion for tribal enrollment, the minimum blood quantum requirements vary and have ranged from 1⁄2 to 1⁄16.
Michael Irvine and Leah Nelson look at their daughter Nizhóní Irvine’s paternal family tree, printed at the tribal Enrollment Office. The document shows the blood quantum of each of Irvine’s Salish and Kootenai family members from the 1800s to the present — and that Nizhóní is 3⁄128 short of being able to be enrolled in his tribe. A memorandum states Nizhóní is designated a first-generation descendant — but not a member — of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. This classification will limit her participation in the tribes’ services.
“It sucks that I’m 1⁄16 short of having Nizhóní enrolled here,” says Michael Irvine. “She’s Native, Salish and Kootenai, and living on our reservation. Eventually she’s going to ask why she’s not a member when her cousins and family are.”
Nizhóní Ajéí Irvine sits wrapped in a Salish bag. Born in November 2019, her first and middle names are the Navajo words for “beautiful” and “my heart,” respectively. As is her mother, Nizhóní will be enrolled in the Navajo Tribe, whose reservation is located in the Southwest, more than 1,000 miles from the Flathead Indian Reservation where the family lives. Here, she will grow up and learn Salish culture and traditions from her father.
Michael Irvine and Leah Nelson hold a sonogram of their unborn baby. Many Native Americans are facing great challenges in choosing partners today. In part, these pressures stem from U.S. government regulations that determine who is “Indian” and influence tribal enrollment requirements. For those American Indians who wish to have children and enroll them in their own tribes, such definitions can sway who they choose as their partners. Native parents such as Irvine and Nelson know these regulations will affect their children in a myriad of ways throughout their lives.
When this image was captured in November 2019, Michael Irvine, 22, and his partner, Leah Nelson, 21, were awaiting the birth of their first child, a daughter. They chose to raise their family on the Flathead Indian Reservation in western Montana, home to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and where Michael grew up and where they both currently reside.
Irvine, a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, has a blood quantum of 7⁄16. Nelson, a member of the Navajo Nation, has a blood quantum of ¾. Because Irvine’s tribes require ¼ Salish and Kootenai blood for enrollment, their child will not qualify to be a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and will be enrolled in the Navajo Nation.
Prairie Cocowee Antoine sleeps in a cradleboard her maternal grandmother made her. Prairie’s middle name, Cocowee, is the original last name of her mother’s family before in the early 1800s a Jesuit priest changed a relative’s first name to Antoine, which his children adopted as their last name. Her parents, Tiana Antoine and Nathan Drennan, decided that Prairie’s last name should be Antoine because they wanted their daughter’s name to reflect her family history; Drennan is the name of Nathan’s adopted mother and doesn’t reflect Salish and Kootenai culture.
Tiana Antoine, 25, and Nathan Drennan, 28, are both tribal members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. They began dating in July 2017, and are living on the Flathead Indian Reservation. To be an enrolled member of the tribes, an individual must have 1⁄4 of Salish and Kootenai blood. With a blood quantum of 113⁄128, Antoine has enough to enroll her child in the tribes regardless of her partner’s race. Drennan, however, is only 1⁄4 Salish and Kootenai and so chose to date only women from his tribe. “I wanted my kid to be enrolled for cultural reasons,” he says.
Tiana Antoine took her newborn daughter, Prairie, to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ Enrollment Office to receive her enrollment card, also known as a Tribal ID. On each card is the tribal member’s photo, enrollment ID number, and blood quantum, indicated by a fraction. The ID is an official documentation of enrollment status and is needed to complete paperwork that requires proof of American Indian status.