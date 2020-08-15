× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the universal struggle to find a life partner, generations of young Native Americans have had an added burden that was put upon them long before they were born. In 1934, the U.S. Congress passed the Indian Reorganization Act, a law the Bureau of Indian Affairs established with the intent to bolster tribal authority on their own lands. Yet it mandated that tribal governments should be organized constitutionally, and dictated that individuals must have a certain fraction of Indian blood, or blood quantum, to be enrolled as a member in a given tribe.

Many scholars argue that blood quantum requirements were calculated to reduce tribal enrollment over time. Moreover, they call attention to the U.S. government’s detrimental use of the term “blood quantum” during the 19th century and early 20th century to associate a Native person’s level of intelligence with their supposed amount of Native versus Euro-American or other blood.

Blood quantum is determined by the amount of Indian blood of a person’s ancestors. For example, if someone had one parent who was full-blooded and one who was non-Native, that person would have an Indian blood quantum of ½. If that person were to have a child with a non-Native or person of another tribe, this child would be regarded as having a blood quantum of ¼ within his or her tribe.

This blood quantum system has many pitfalls — such as, an increasing number of Native Americans are of more than one tribe or race and so have ¼ or less Indian blood, and different tribes require different degrees of blood quantum for enrollment. Consequently, Native People who wish their children to be enrolled as a member of their tribe must choose a partner with enough of their tribe’s blood for their offspring to qualify.

Many Indigenous People consider the blood quantum system of tribal membership unsustainable. If these requirements are maintained for much longer, some fear tribes will cease to exist.

For Reservation Mathematics: Navigating Love in Native America, photojournalist Tailyr Irvine interviewed Indigenous residents in Missoula and on her Flathead Indian Reservation in western Montana. They share their deep personal, social and political concerns about the blood quantum system, which can impact Native Americans’ most personal decisions — including with whom they have children. Through seven intimate stories, Irvine shows how blood quantum requirements are increasingly putting pressures on Native Americans’ lives. While their perspectives on the blood quantum system range greatly, one message is clear: a person’s Native identity cannot be calculated by fractions of blood.

This project was produced for the National Museum of the American Indian “Developing Stories: Photographers in the Field” exhibition entitled “Reservation Mathematics: Navigating Love in Native America.” To see the complete exhibition you can go online to AmericanIndian.si.edu/developingstories.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0