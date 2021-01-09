Riot blame-shifting leaks into Montana social media

Joan Donovan is the research director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard University and studies disinformation — the purposeful sharing of false information online with the intent to mislead and confuse people.

For example, Donovan said people online have spread a disinformation campaign to blame ANTIFA for what happened at the Capitol. But this is contrary to the “hours of footage from the night before that were on livestream of people talking about how they need to save the president and storm the Capitol,” Donovan said.

“There’s just been an overwhelming amount of evidence, as well as Trump saying ‘We’re going to the Capitol,’ that point us in the direction of who to blame,” Donovan said.

A fractured narrative

Social media platforms played an integral role in mobilizing thousands of people to attend the Stop The Steal rally. In the Facebook group Montana Patriots United, one user said they had room for two adults in a vehicle leaving from Kalispell on Jan. 2. The post said the group planned to meet up with a convoy of other people travelling to D.C.