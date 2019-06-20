From Thursday through Sunday, the Ronan Chamber of Commerce will host a Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous and Auction at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
The four-day event will include typical festival fare, like a beer garden, carnival and circus, along with demonstrations by six chainsaw sculptors.
"During each day, they're going to be doing demonstrations and a quick carve, which is a limb-sized piece that's going to be carved there and then auctioned off," said Brian Bergquist, with the Ronan Chamber of Commerce.
Each sculptor also will spend the four days working on a major piece, which will be judged by a panel and then auctioned off Sunday afternoon.
Bergquist says the event organizers hope to make it an annual event.
"It should be really exciting," he said. "It's definitely a good fit for Montana."
Visit ronanchamber.com for more information and a complete schedule of events.