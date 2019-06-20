{{featured_button_text}}
Exchange Chainsaw Carving Championship

In this Saturday, Sept. 23, 2018 photo, competition winner Joe Dussia uses a propane torch to color his winning piece during the Kootenai Country Montana Chainsaw Carving Championship in Libby, Mont. (Ben Kibbey/The Western News)

 BENJAMIN KIBBEY

From Thursday through Sunday, the Ronan Chamber of Commerce will host a Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous and Auction at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

The four-day event will include typical festival fare, like a beer garden, carnival and circus, along with demonstrations by six chainsaw sculptors.

"During each day, they're going to be doing demonstrations and a quick carve, which is a limb-sized piece that's going to be carved there and then auctioned off," said Brian Bergquist, with the Ronan Chamber of Commerce.

Each sculptor also will spend the four days working on a major piece, which will be judged by a panel and then auctioned off Sunday afternoon.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bergquist says the event organizers hope to make it an annual event.

"It should be really exciting," he said. "It's definitely a good fit for Montana."

Visit ronanchamber.com for more information and a complete schedule of events.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0