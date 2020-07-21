Ronan man missing after jumping into Flathead River
Ronan man missing after jumping into Flathead River

POLSON — Lake County officials have released the name of a Ronan man who is missing and presumed drowned after jumping into the Flathead River west of Polson over the weekend.

Sheriff Don Bell said Dayton Conrad, 21, and a friend were jumping from cliffs near Buffalo Rapids on Saturday afternoon. Conrad was unable to swim to shore and was swept away. The friend had to leave the area to get cellphone service to call 911, Bell said Tuesday.

After a weekend-long search, Conrad has not been located.

