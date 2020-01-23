What some are calling the Sherman Pass Sasquatch appeared today as Washington traffic cameras captured an image of a humanoid body outline.
“Sasquatch spotted!!!” read the Twitter account of the Washington State Department of Transportation East.
You have free articles remaining.
The image, which is out of focus and grainy, shows a two-legged figure walking through the snow in front of a tree with State Route 20 in the background on Sherman Pass in Ferry County.
“Might be Sasquatch … We will leave that up to you,” wrote the Washington State Department of Transportation.