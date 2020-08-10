Search winding down for man missing in Glacier Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The search effort for a 68-year-old Columbia Falls man missing in Glacier National Park has begun winding down after no new clues have been found in recent days, park officials said Monday.

Park staff began a search for Barry J. Tragen on July 25 after he did not return to his vehicle parked near Kintla Lake in the North Fork area of the park. Beginning Monday, the search effort will transition to a limited, continuous status, meaning the search and investigation will stay open, although active work in the field will be limited and focused on finding new clues, according to a press release.

"All available clues have been thoroughly investigated and resources depleted in the search for Mr. Tragen," Incident Commander Jim Dahlstrom said in the release. "We remain hopeful that additional clues come forward so that an active search effort may be renewed."

Search efforts have since included ground search teams, canine search teams, aerial observations and water observations using boats and a remotely operated underwater vehicle, according to the press release.