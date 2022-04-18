 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical top story

Searchers recover body of teen missing after kayak accident

  • 0
Swan Lake search and Rescue

A Lake County Sheriff's boat searches for the missing teenagers on Saturday, April 16th. 

 Tom Kuglin

SWAN LAKE — Search teams have recovered the body of one of two teenagers who went missing after their kayak capsized in Swan Lake in northwestern Montana last week, Lake County officials said Monday.

The body of a female was recovered in 86 feet (26 meters) of water just after 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Don Bell said.

Search teams from Flathead and Lake counties and Swan-Mission Search and Rescue have been looking for the teens since Thursday afternoon, when Lake County received a 911 call reporting that two people were in the water after a kayak capsized in high winds.

They tried to swim to shore, but went under before first responders arrived, witnesses reported.

The search for the missing male was to resume Monday morning, Bell said.

The names of the teens haven't been released.

The water temperature in Swan Lake is about 39 degrees Fahrenheit (3.9 Celsius), the sheriff said.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
5
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Container ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay for weeks is finally free

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News