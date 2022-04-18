Searchers recover body of teen missing after kayak accident

SWAN LAKE — Search teams have recovered the body of one of two teenagers who went missing after their kayak capsized in Swan Lake in northwestern Montana last week, Lake County officials said Monday.

The body of a female was recovered in 86 feet (26 meters) of water just after 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Don Bell said.

Search teams from Flathead and Lake counties and Swan-Mission Search and Rescue have been looking for the teens since Thursday afternoon, when Lake County received a 911 call reporting that two people were in the water after a kayak capsized in high winds.

They tried to swim to shore, but went under before first responders arrived, witnesses reported.

The search for the missing male was to resume Monday morning, Bell said.

The names of the teens haven't been released.

The water temperature in Swan Lake is about 39 degrees Fahrenheit (3.9 Celsius), the sheriff said.

